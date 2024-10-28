Alabama high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Alabama football computer rankings, as of Oct. 28, 2024:
ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
AHSAA CLASS 7A | AHSAA CLASS 6A
AHSAA CLASS 5A | AHSAA CLASS 4A
AHSAA CLASS 3A | AHSAA CLASS 2A
AHSAA CLASS 1A | AHSAA CLASS 8 MAN
Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Alabama so far in 2024?
Alabama high school football MVP Watch: Elba's Alvin Henderson makes a strong case
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal