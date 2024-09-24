Alabama high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season is all wrapped up and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season.
The battle for the top spot in 7A involves two 5-0 teams. The Auburn Tigers are coming off a big 47-0 win on Friday against Johnson Abernathy Graetz while the Central (Phenix City) Red Devils came out on top against Enterprise, 34-21. Follow these teams and more this week with our Alabama Football scoreboard.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Alabama football computer rankings, as of September 24, 2024:
ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
AHSAA CLASS 7A | AHSAA CLASS 6A
AHSAA CLASS 5A | AHSAA CLASS 4A
AHSAA CLASS 3A | AHSAA CLASS 2A
AHSAA CLASS 1A | AHSAA CLASS 8 MAN
