Alabama high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season has wrapped up, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies rose four spots in this week's 7A computer rankings after a big road win over Pinson Valley. The Huskies look to overcome No. 2 Central - Phenix City and No. 1 Auburn on Friday as they take the road in a pivotal matchup against No. 13 Thompson.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Alabama football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
-- Ben Dagg | @sbliveal