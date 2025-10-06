High School

Alabama High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025

Check out the latest Alabama high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 6, 2025

Gray Reid

Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:

AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Maplesville (6-0)

2. Leroy (7-0)

3. Hubbertville (6-0)

4. Wadley (6-0)

5. Winterboro (6-0)

6. Appalachian (7-0)

7. University Charter (5-1)

8. Addison (6-1)

9. McKenzie (6-0)

10. Notasulga (3-1)

11. Fayetteville (4-2)

12. Hackleburg (4-2)

13. Woodville (5-1)

14. Meek (4-2)

15. Brantley (4-2)

16. Linden (4-2)

17. Verbena (5-2)

18. McIntosh (4-3)

19. Berry (4-2)

20. Billingsley (3-3)

21. Lynn (3-3)

22. Spring Garden (4-3)

23. Marion County (3-3)

24. Gaylesville (3-3)

25. Keith (3-4)

AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Luverne (6-0)

2. Red Bay (5-1)

3. Ariton (5-0)

4. Tuscaloosa Academy (5-1)

5. North Sand Mountain (6-0)

6. Pisgah (4-2)

7. Southeastern (4-2)

8. Goshen (5-1)

9. J.U. Blacksher (4-1)

10. Isabella (4-3)

11. Washington County (5-2)

12. Lexington (5-2)

13. Lanett (5-2)

14. Sulligent (4-3)

15. Reeltown (5-2)

16. Falkville (4-2)

17. Vincent (4-2)

18. Clarke County (4-2)

19. G.W. Long (3-3)

20. Loachapoka (4-3)

21. Belgreen (4-1)

22. Winston County (3-4)

23. Zion Chapel (3-3)

24. Cottonwood (3-3)

25. Cleveland (2-4)

AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Cottage Hill Christian Academy (6-0)

2. Gordo (7-0)

3. Piedmont (6-0)

4. Thorsby (6-0)

5. Lee-Scott Academy (6-0)

6. Fyffe (5-1)

7. Glencoe (4-2)

8. Houston Academy (4-2)

9. Flomaton (4-2)

10. Geraldine (5-1)

11. Wicksburg (5-2)

12. Glenwood (5-2)

13. Lauderdale County (4-3)

14. Randolph County (4-2)

15. Collinsville (4-2)

16. Thomasville (3-3)

17. Rogers (3-3)

18. Oakman (3-3)

19. Hillcrest - Evergreen (2-4)

20. Excel (1-5)

21. Clements (3-4)

22. Beulah (2-5)

23. Sheffield (2-4)

24. Dadeville (1-5)

25. Midfield (1-5)

AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. West Morgan (6-0)

2. St. Michael Catholic (6-0)

3. Deshler (6-1)

4. Plainview (6-0)

5. Alexandria (5-1)

6. Handley (6-1)

7. Jackson (5-2)

8. Hatton (4-2)

9. Ashville (5-1)

10. Dale County (4-2)

11. Brooks (4-2)

12. Cherokee County (5-2)

13. Booker T. Washington (4-1)

14. Opp (4-1)

15. Oak Grove (5-1)

16. North Jackson (4-2)

17. Tallassee (3-3)

18. Randolph School (3-4)

19. Oneonta (3-3)

20. Central - Florence (3-3)

21. Orange Beach (4-3)

22. Westminster Christian (3-3)

23. Pike County (3-3)

24. Satsuma (2-5)

25. East Lawrence (3-3)

AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Central of Clay County (6-1)

2. Vigor (6-0)

3. Corner (5-1)

4. Northside (7-0)

5. Moody (5-2)

6. Williamson (6-0)

7. Leeds (6-1)

8. Priceville (5-1)

9. Valley (4-2)

10. Eufaula (5-2)

11. UMS-Wright Prep (4-2)

12. Ramsay (4-3)

13. Scottsboro (4-3)

14. St. Clair County (4-2)

15. Russellville (3-3)

16. Demopolis (4-2)

17. Headland (3-2)

18. Wenonah (4-2)

19. Elmore County (4-2)

20. G.W. Carver (3-1)

21. Ardmore (3-3)

22. Sipsey Valley (4-3)

23. B.C. Rain (3-3)

24. LeFlore (2-4)

25. Douglas (3-3)

AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Clay-Chalkville (7-0)

2. Russell County (6-0)

3. Saraland (6-0)

4. Muscle Shoals (6-0)

5. Benjamin Russell (6-1)

6. Fort Payne (5-1)

7. Hartselle (6-0)

8. McAdory (5-0)

9. A.H. Parker (5-2)

10. Jasper (6-0)

11. Pell City (4-2)

12. Mountain Brook (4-3)

13. Bessemer City (5-1)

14. Gadsden City (4-2)

15. Chelsea (5-1)

16. St. Paul's Episcopal (5-1)

17. Pike Road (4-2)

18. Theodore (5-2)

19. Oxford (4-3)

20. Hueytown (3-3)

21. Wetumpka (3-3)

22. Stanhope Elmore (4-2)

23. Central - Tuscaloosa (5-2)

24. Pinson Valley (3-3)

25. Buckhorn (4-2)

AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings

1. Thompson (5-2)

2. Central - Phenix City (5-1)

3. Mary G. Montgomery (7-0)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (6-1)

5. Vestavia Hills (4-2)

6. Opelika (6-1)

7. Daphne (6-1)

8. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (5-2)

9. Carver (5-1)

10. Fairhope (6-1)

11. Baker (4-2)

12. Austin (4-2)

13. Florence (3-3)

14. Huntsville (4-2)

15. Oak Mountain (3-3)

16. Smiths Station (2-5)

17. Sparkman (3-4)

18. Bob Jones (4-3)

19. James Clemens (3-3)

20. Johnson Abernathy Graetz (1-5)

21. Foley (2-4)

22. Davidson (2-4)

23. Alma Bryant (2-4)

24. Grissom (2-4)

25. Albertville (1-5)

26. Tuscaloosa County (0-6)

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

