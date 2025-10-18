Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend.
Alabama Christian Academy 35, Slocomb 14
Alexandria 36, Cherokee County 28
American Christian Academy 56, Oak Grove 42
Andalusia 41, Carroll 0
Anniston 43, Oneonta 6
Appalachian 62, Woodville 7
Ardmore 35, East Limestone 16
Ariton 49, Samson 14
Ashville 24, Hokes Bluff 21
Athens 64, Columbia 14
Auburn 41, Carver 7
Autauga Academy 52, Ellwood Christian 0
B.C. Rain 23, Faith Academy 6
Baker 43, Mary G. Montgomery 28
Baldwin County 24, Blount 20
Bayside Academy 35, Excel 7
Benjamin Russell 32, Pelham 7
Berry 30, Pickens County 18
Bessemer City 19, Northridge 16
Bibb County 60, Fairfield 34
Billingsley 35, Notasulga 19
Bob Jones 48, Albertville 0
Buckhorn 6, Mae Jemison 0
Central - Coosa 26, LaFayette 13
Central of Clay County 46, Beauregard 21
Central - Phenix City 42, Opelika 6
Citronelle 24, LeFlore 14
Clarke County 36, St. Luke's Episcopal 14
Clay-Chalkville 40, Oxford 16
Clements 28, Sheffield 27
Colbert County 72, Elkmont 19
Collinsville 52, Brindlee Mountain 7
Coosa Christian 55, West End 0
Corner 42, John Carroll Catholic 7
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 20, Monroe County 0
Cullman 37, Decatur 13
Curry 31, Dora 21
Dadeville 26, B.B. Comer 0
Daphne 21, Fairhope 38
Demopolis 35, Jemison 8
Deshler 47, West Limestone 14
Dothan 48, Smiths Station 14
Douglas 49, A.P. Brewer 22
Elmore County 35, Marbury 3
Enterprise 42, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 6
Escambia County 49, Satsuma 14
Fairview 41, Sardis 39
Falkville 34, Cleveland 9
Fayetteville 63, Woodland 13
Florence 45, Huntsville 29
Florala 55, Red Level 8
Flomaton 19, Hillcrest - Evergreen 6
Fort Payne 38, Hazel Green 12
Freedom Cowboys 38, Riverside Christian Academy 15
Fultondale 22, Cordova 18
Fyffe 54, Holly Pond 14
Gadsden City 42, Southside 7
Geneva 35, Daleville 34
Geneva County 62, Houston County 38
Georgiana 33, Elba 27
Geraldine 49, Whitesburg Christian 24
Glencoe 70, Ohatchee 16
Glenwood 20, Lee-Scott Academy 7
Good Hope 24, Fayette County 22
Gordo 43, Phil Campbell 22
Guntersville 34, Boaz 17
G.W. Long 36, Providence Christian 30
Hackleburg 50, Shoals Christian 20
Hale County 40, Sumter Central 8
Hamilton 56, Haleyville 14
Handley 55, Talladega 6
Hartselle 17, Jasper 14
Hatton 63, Danville 0
Helena 21, Chelsea 9
Hewitt-Trussville 36, Oak Mountain 21
Highland Home 63, Pike Liberal Arts 12
Holy Spirit Catholic 27, Choctaw County 18
Holt 52, Tarrant 18
Homewood 35, A.H. Parker 28
Hoover 33, Thompson 30
Houston Academy 48, Northside Methodist Academy 7
Hubbertville 50, Lynn 6
Hueytown 45, Brookwood 14
J.U. Blacksher 47, Central - Hayneville 12
Jackson 30, W.S. Neal 7
James Clemens 33, Austin 31
Kinston 22, Pleasant Home 14
Lamar County 15, Aliceville 8
Lanett 61, Horseshoe Bend 6
Lauderdale County 39, Rogers 37
Leeds 21, Center Point 7
Leroy 56, Fruitdale 0
Lincoln 35, St. Clair County 42
Luverne 56, Barbour County 0
Madison Academy 48, St. John Paul II 29
Maplesville 56, Keith 0
Mars Hill Bible 55, Colbert Heights 0
McAdory 37, Paul W. Bryant 0
McGill-Toolen 41, Blount 17
McIntosh 62, J.F. Shields 0
McKenzie 76, Brantley 45
Meek 54, Cherokee 6
Midfield 62, Carbon Hill 7
Millry 14, Southern Choctaw 26
Mobile Christian 32, Orange Beach 17
Montgomery Academy 46, Prattville Christian 6
Montgomery Catholic 49, Greenville 7
Moody 55, Springville 7
Mountain Brook 43, Huffman 0
New Brockton 13, Straughn 10
North Jackson 34, Westminster Christian 16
North Sand Mountain 27, Pleasant Valley 42
Oakman 40, Vinemont 14
Opp 22, Ashford 0
Piedmont 69, Weaver 21
Pike Road 49, Russell County 6
Pisgah 48, Gaston 6
Plainview 48, New Hope 7
Pleasant Grove 14, West Blocton 3
Prattville 38, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 31
Priceville 53, Lawrence County 13
Ragland 41, Gaylesville 20
Randolph School 38, Madison County 14
Red Bay 50, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 9
Rehobeth 26, Stanhope Elmore 47
Russellville 42, West Point 14
Sand Rock 68, Cedar Bluff 40
Scottsboro 28, Arab 7
Selma 14, Shelby County 38
Sipsey Valley 62, Montevallo 28
Southside - Selma 66, Wilcox Central 0
South Lamar 48, Brilliant 12
Spain Park 42, Calera 13
Sparkman 40, Grissom 14
Spring Garden 28, Ider 14
Sweet Water 34, Marengo 6
Sylvania 47, Asbury 6
Tallassee 13, St. James 7
Theodore 20, Gulf Shores 14
Thomasville 51, Dallas County 6
Thorsby 46, Greensboro 12
Trinity Presbyterian 28, Wicksburg 17
Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Sulligent 26
UMS-Wright Prep 34, Elberta 6
University Charter 48, Francis Marion 6
Valley 46, Holtville 14
Vestavia Hills 56, Tuscaloosa County 10
Victory Christian 28, Donoho 7
Vincent 33, Isabella 28
Walter Wellborn 54, Locust Fork 48
Waterloo 28, Phillips 7
Wenonah 22, Hayden 6
West Morgan 57, Central - Florence 19
Westbrook Christian 34, J.B. Pennington 7
Wetumpka 41, Park Crossing 6
White Plains 27, Etowah 21
Williamson 22, Vigor 14
Wilson 28, East Lawrence 22
Winfield 48, Hanceville 21
Winston County 77, Tharptown 6
Woodlawn 40, Gardendale 37
Zion Chapel 27, Calhoun 6