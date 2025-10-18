High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Alabama High School Football

Gray Reid

Briarwood Christian vs John Carroll Catholic
Briarwood Christian vs John Carroll Catholic / David Leong

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend.

Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - October 17, 2025

Alabama high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Alabama Christian Academy 35, Slocomb 14

Alexandria 36, Cherokee County 28

American Christian Academy 56, Oak Grove 42

Andalusia 41, Carroll 0

Anniston 43, Oneonta 6

Appalachian 62, Woodville 7

Ardmore 35, East Limestone 16

Ariton 49, Samson 14

Ashville 24, Hokes Bluff 21

Athens 64, Columbia 14

Auburn 41, Carver 7

Autauga Academy 52, Ellwood Christian 0

B.C. Rain 23, Faith Academy 6

Baker 43, Mary G. Montgomery 28

Baldwin County 24, Blount 20

Bayside Academy 35, Excel 7

Benjamin Russell 32, Pelham 7

Berry 30, Pickens County 18

Bessemer City 19, Northridge 16

Bibb County 60, Fairfield 34

Billingsley 35, Notasulga 19

Bob Jones 48, Albertville 0

Buckhorn 6, Mae Jemison 0

Central - Coosa 26, LaFayette 13

Central of Clay County 46, Beauregard 21

Central - Phenix City 42, Opelika 6

Citronelle 24, LeFlore 14

Clarke County 36, St. Luke's Episcopal 14

Clay-Chalkville 40, Oxford 16

Clements 28, Sheffield 27

Colbert County 72, Elkmont 19

Collinsville 52, Brindlee Mountain 7

Coosa Christian 55, West End 0

Corner 42, John Carroll Catholic 7

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 20, Monroe County 0

Cullman 37, Decatur 13

Curry 31, Dora 21

Dadeville 26, B.B. Comer 0

Daphne 21, Fairhope 38

Demopolis 35, Jemison 8

Deshler 47, West Limestone 14

Dothan 48, Smiths Station 14

Douglas 49, A.P. Brewer 22

Elmore County 35, Marbury 3

Enterprise 42, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 6

Escambia County 49, Satsuma 14

Fairhope 38, Daphne 21

Fairview 41, Sardis 39

Falkville 34, Cleveland 9

Fayetteville 63, Woodland 13

Florence 45, Huntsville 29

Florala 55, Red Level 8

Flomaton 19, Hillcrest - Evergreen 6

Fort Payne 38, Hazel Green 12

Freedom Cowboys 38, Riverside Christian Academy 15

Fultondale 22, Cordova 18

Fyffe 54, Holly Pond 14

Gadsden City 42, Southside 7

Geneva 35, Daleville 34

Geneva County 62, Houston County 38

Georgiana 33, Elba 27

Geraldine 49, Whitesburg Christian 24

Glencoe 70, Ohatchee 16

Glenwood 20, Lee-Scott Academy 7

Good Hope 24, Fayette County 22

Gordo 43, Phil Campbell 22

Guntersville 34, Boaz 17

G.W. Long 36, Providence Christian 30

Hackleburg 50, Shoals Christian 20

Hale County 40, Sumter Central 8

Hamilton 56, Haleyville 14

Handley 55, Talladega 6

Hartselle 17, Jasper 14

Hatton 63, Danville 0

Helena 21, Chelsea 9

Hewitt-Trussville 36, Oak Mountain 21

Highland Home 63, Pike Liberal Arts 12

Holy Spirit Catholic 27, Choctaw County 18

Holt 52, Tarrant 18

Homewood 35, A.H. Parker 28

Hoover 33, Thompson 30

Houston Academy 48, Northside Methodist Academy 7

Hubbertville 50, Lynn 6

Hueytown 45, Brookwood 14

J.U. Blacksher 47, Central - Hayneville 12

Jackson 30, W.S. Neal 7

James Clemens 33, Austin 31

Kinston 22, Pleasant Home 14

Lamar County 15, Aliceville 8

Lanett 61, Horseshoe Bend 6

Lauderdale County 39, Rogers 37

Leeds 21, Center Point 7

Leroy 56, Fruitdale 0

Lincoln 35, St. Clair County 42

Luverne 56, Barbour County 0

Madison Academy 48, St. John Paul II 29

Maplesville 56, Keith 0

Mars Hill Bible 55, Colbert Heights 0

McAdory 37, Paul W. Bryant 0

McGill-Toolen 41, Blount 17

McIntosh 62, J.F. Shields 0

McKenzie 76, Brantley 45

Meek 54, Cherokee 6

Midfield 62, Carbon Hill 7

Millry 14, Southern Choctaw 26

Mobile Christian 32, Orange Beach 17

Montgomery Academy 46, Prattville Christian 6

Montgomery Catholic 49, Greenville 7

Moody 55, Springville 7

Mountain Brook 43, Huffman 0

New Brockton 13, Straughn 10

North Jackson 34, Westminster Christian 16

North Sand Mountain 27, Pleasant Valley 42

Oakman 40, Vinemont 14

Opp 22, Ashford 0

Piedmont 69, Weaver 21

Pike Road 49, Russell County 6

Pisgah 48, Gaston 6

Plainview 48, New Hope 7

Pleasant Grove 14, West Blocton 3

Pleasant Valley 42, North Sand Mountain 27

Prattville 38, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 31

Priceville 53, Lawrence County 13

Ragland 41, Gaylesville 20

Randolph School 38, Madison County 14

Red Bay 50, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 9

Rehobeth 26, Stanhope Elmore 47

Russellville 42, West Point 14

Sand Rock 68, Cedar Bluff 40

Scottsboro 28, Arab 7

Selma 14, Shelby County 38

Shelby County 38, Selma 14

Sipsey Valley 62, Montevallo 28

Southside - Selma 66, Wilcox Central 0

South Lamar 48, Brilliant 12

Spain Park 42, Calera 13

Sparkman 40, Grissom 14

Spring Garden 28, Ider 14

St. Clair County 42, Lincoln 35

Stanhope Elmore 47, Rehobeth 26

Sweet Water 34, Marengo 6

Sylvania 47, Asbury 6

Tallassee 13, St. James 7

Theodore 20, Gulf Shores 14

Thomasville 51, Dallas County 6

Thorsby 46, Greensboro 12

Trinity Presbyterian 28, Wicksburg 17

Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Sulligent 26

UMS-Wright Prep 34, Elberta 6

University Charter 48, Francis Marion 6

Valley 46, Holtville 14

Vestavia Hills 56, Tuscaloosa County 10

Victory Christian 28, Donoho 7

Vincent 33, Isabella 28

Walter Wellborn 54, Locust Fork 48

Waterloo 28, Phillips 7

Wenonah 22, Hayden 6

West Morgan 57, Central - Florence 19

Westbrook Christian 34, J.B. Pennington 7

Wetumpka 41, Park Crossing 6

White Plains 27, Etowah 21

Williamson 22, Vigor 14

Wilson 28, East Lawrence 22

Winfield 48, Hanceville 21

Winston County 77, Tharptown 6

Woodlawn 40, Gardendale 37

Zion Chapel 27, Calhoun 6

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Alabama