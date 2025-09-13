High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Alabama High School Football

Gray Reid

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.

Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - September 12, 2025

Alabama high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

A.H. Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 7

Addison 66, Cherokee 0

Alma Bryant 44, Springville 31

Andalusia 42, Greenville 21

Anniston 20, Alexandria 18

Appalachian 56, Gaylesville 0

Arab 31, A.P. Brewer 13

Ariton 41, Abbeville 24

Ashford 38, Geneva 7

Ashville 22, Oneonta 21

Auburn 23, Enterprise 7

Austin 34, Florence 6

B.C. Rain 42, Elberta 11

Baker 14, Jackson 28

Bayside Academy 60, Monroe County 0

Beauregard 34, Sylacauga 30

Benjamin Russell 49, Chilton County 16

Bessemer City 28, Central - Tuscaloosa 7

Bibb County 49, American Christian Academy 13

Billingsley 30, Verbena 28

Bob Jones 42, Grissom 0

Booker T. Washington 17, Tallassee 14

Brantley 36, Red Level 20

Briarwood Christian 36, G.W. Carver 22

Brooks 27, Central - Florence 7

Buckhorn 17, Hazel Green 14

Bullock County 56, Munford 21

Carbon Hill 62, Hanceville 41

Carver 47, Smiths Station 0

Central - Coosa 38, Horseshoe Bend 32

Central - Phenix City 56, Dothan 28

Central of Clay County 39, Marbury 14

Charles Henderson 30, Carroll 15

Cherokee County 38, Etowah 14

Choctaw County 52, Pickens Academy 6

Clay-Chalkville 50, Shades Valley 0

Cleburne County 29, Talladega 8

Colbert County 34, Lauderdale County 12

Colbert Heights 46, Elkmont 21

Cold Springs 54, Cleveland 22

Collinsville 24, Whitesburg Christian 21

Coosa Christian 26, Falkville 0

Cordova 41, Curry 14

Cottonwood 45, Houston County 12

Daphne 38, Foley 7

Demopolis 38, Montevallo 6

Deshler 49, Wilson 6

Eufaula 40, Headland 21

Fairfield 27, Tarrant 13

Fairhope 35, Davidson 14

Fairview 42, Ardmore 7

Fayette County 44, Fultondale 0

Florala 34, Pleasant Home 18

Fort Payne 28, Southside 6

Fruitdale 32, J.F. Shields 20

Fyffe 54, Asbury 6

G.W. Long 55, Geneva County 40

Geraldine 64, Sylvania 21

Glencoe 42, Walter Wellborn 0

Glenwood 49, Childersburg 12

Good Hope 42, Haleyville 0

Gordo 35, Winfield 21

Goshen 31, Calhoun 0

Greensboro 34, Hale County 8

Gulf Shores 10, McGill-Toolen 6

Guntersville 49, Sardis 12

Hackleburg 52, Waterloo 6

Hamilton 42, Dora 0

Handley 42, St. James 0

Hatton 21, East Lawrence 12

Hewitt-Trussville 17, Hoover 14

Highland Home 20, Zion Chapel 14

Hillcrest - Evergreen 41, Excel 7

Hokes Bluff 35, White Plains 28

Holly Pond 60, Brindlee Mountain 12

Homewood 52, Woodlawn 8

Houston Academy 56, Slocomb 0

Hubbertville 44, Berry 12

Hueytown 42, Paul W. Bryant 7

Isabella 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 19

J.B. Pennington 42, Ohatchee 14

Jackson-Olin 45, Gardendale 31

Jacksonville 42, Center Point 9

James Clemens 31, Huntsville 14

Jasper 30, Cullman 29

John Carroll Catholic 36, Hayden 26

Keith 22, Ellwood Christian 6

Kinston 42, Elba 34

Lanett 51, Barbour County 0

Lee-Scott Academy 70, Beulah 16

Leeds 45, Lincoln 15

LeFlore 28, Faith Academy 27

Leroy 40, Sweet Water 13

Lexington 38, Tanner 0

Linden 48, R.C. Hatch 16

Loachapoka 47, LaFayette 0

Luverne 68, Pike Liberal Arts 6

Lynn 34, Pickens County 25

Madison County 27, New Hope 6

Mae Jemison 40, Lee 0

Maplesville 48, Notasulga 0

Marion County 38, South Lamar 34

Mars Hill Bible 55, Sheffield 8

Mary G. Montgomery 37, Robertsdale 0

McKenzie 50, Georgiana 7

Meek 60, Phillips 6

Millry 20, Marengo 6

Mobile Christian 29, Escambia County 18

Montgomery Academy 14, Wicksburg 9

Moody 55, St. Clair County 0

Muscle Shoals 66, Decatur 0

New Brockton 36, Daleville 33

North Sand Mountain 34, Cedar Bluff 6

Northridge 37, Brookwood 7

Northside 56, Selma 6

Oak Grove 46, Pleasant Grove 13

Oxford 41, Pinson Valley 40

Pell City 10, Mountain Brook 3

Pelham 37, Calera 34

Phil Campbell 36, Oakman 30

Pike Road 29, Wetumpka 6

Pisgah 44, Pleasant Valley 20

Plainview 55, Kate D. Smith DAR 8

Prattville 49, Tuscaloosa County 7

Prattville Christian 34, Northside Methodist Academy 14

Providence Christian 35, Samson 16

Ramsay 34, Corner 14

Randolph County 31, Dadeville 30

Randolph School 35, Westminster Christian 12

Red Bay 29, Winston County 28

Reeltown 56, Ranburne 7

Rogers 28, Clements 20

Russell County 56, Percy Julian 22

Russellville 20, East Limestone 7

Sand Rock 35, Section 12

Saraland 54, Spanish Fort 7

Scottsboro 61, Douglas 14

Southeastern 34, Ragland 0

Southern Choctaw 28, McIntosh 14

Southside - Selma 74, Dallas County 0

Spain Park 38, Helena 14

Sparkman 48, Albertville 27

St. Luke's Episcopal 54, Central - Hayneville 0

St. Michael Catholic 56, Satsuma 0

St. Paul's Episcopal 50, Murphy 6

Stanhope Elmore 33, Park Crossing 0

Straughn 22, Dale County 19

Sulligent 32, Greene County 14

Susan Moore 42, West End 26

T.R. Miller 27, Flomaton 10

Theodore 41, Baldwin County 14

Thomasville 50, Sumter Central 0

Thompson 41, Oak Mountain 0

Thorsby 62, Wilcox Central 12

Trinity Presbyterian 28, Alabama Christian Academy 0

University Charter 46, Holy Spirit Catholic 6

Valley Head 29, Ider 22

Vestavia Hills 42, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 24

Vigor 39, UMS-Wright Prep 26

Vincent 53, Lamar County 18

Vinemont 37, Midfield 16

W.S. Neal 44, Orange Beach 15

Washington County 35, Chickasaw 21

Weaver 28, Saks 24

West Blocton 41, Holt 18

West Limestone 42, Danville 21

West Morgan 8, Priceville 7

West Point 41, Lawrence County 8

Westbrook Christian 53, Locust Fork 7

Williamson 57, Citronelle 5

Winterboro 28, Fayetteville 21

Woodland 34, Gaston 12

Woodville 41, Spring Garden 26

Published
Gray Reid
