Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.
A.H. Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 7
Addison 66, Cherokee 0
Alma Bryant 44, Springville 31
Andalusia 42, Greenville 21
Anniston 20, Alexandria 18
Appalachian 56, Gaylesville 0
Arab 31, A.P. Brewer 13
Ariton 41, Abbeville 24
Ashford 38, Geneva 7
Ashville 22, Oneonta 21
Auburn 23, Enterprise 7
Austin 34, Florence 6
B.C. Rain 42, Elberta 11
Baker 14, Jackson 28
Bayside Academy 60, Monroe County 0
Beauregard 34, Sylacauga 30
Benjamin Russell 49, Chilton County 16
Bessemer City 28, Central - Tuscaloosa 7
Bibb County 49, American Christian Academy 13
Billingsley 30, Verbena 28
Bob Jones 42, Grissom 0
Booker T. Washington 17, Tallassee 14
Brantley 36, Red Level 20
Briarwood Christian 36, G.W. Carver 22
Brooks 27, Central - Florence 7
Buckhorn 17, Hazel Green 14
Bullock County 56, Munford 21
Carbon Hill 62, Hanceville 41
Carver 47, Smiths Station 0
Central - Coosa 38, Horseshoe Bend 32
Central - Phenix City 56, Dothan 28
Central of Clay County 39, Marbury 14
Charles Henderson 30, Carroll 15
Cherokee County 38, Etowah 14
Choctaw County 52, Pickens Academy 6
Clay-Chalkville 50, Shades Valley 0
Cleburne County 29, Talladega 8
Colbert County 34, Lauderdale County 12
Colbert Heights 46, Elkmont 21
Cold Springs 54, Cleveland 22
Collinsville 24, Whitesburg Christian 21
Coosa Christian 26, Falkville 0
Cordova 41, Curry 14
Cottonwood 45, Houston County 12
Daphne 38, Foley 7
Demopolis 38, Montevallo 6
Deshler 49, Wilson 6
Eufaula 40, Headland 21
Fairfield 27, Tarrant 13
Fairhope 35, Davidson 14
Fairview 42, Ardmore 7
Fayette County 44, Fultondale 0
Florala 34, Pleasant Home 18
Fort Payne 28, Southside 6
Fruitdale 32, J.F. Shields 20
Fyffe 54, Asbury 6
G.W. Long 55, Geneva County 40
Geraldine 64, Sylvania 21
Glencoe 42, Walter Wellborn 0
Glenwood 49, Childersburg 12
Good Hope 42, Haleyville 0
Gordo 35, Winfield 21
Goshen 31, Calhoun 0
Greensboro 34, Hale County 8
Gulf Shores 10, McGill-Toolen 6
Guntersville 49, Sardis 12
Hackleburg 52, Waterloo 6
Hamilton 42, Dora 0
Handley 42, St. James 0
Hatton 21, East Lawrence 12
Hewitt-Trussville 17, Hoover 14
Highland Home 20, Zion Chapel 14
Hillcrest - Evergreen 41, Excel 7
Hokes Bluff 35, White Plains 28
Holly Pond 60, Brindlee Mountain 12
Homewood 52, Woodlawn 8
Houston Academy 56, Slocomb 0
Hubbertville 44, Berry 12
Hueytown 42, Paul W. Bryant 7
Isabella 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 19
J.B. Pennington 42, Ohatchee 14
Jackson-Olin 45, Gardendale 31
Jacksonville 42, Center Point 9
James Clemens 31, Huntsville 14
Jasper 30, Cullman 29
John Carroll Catholic 36, Hayden 26
Keith 22, Ellwood Christian 6
Kinston 42, Elba 34
Lanett 51, Barbour County 0
Lee-Scott Academy 70, Beulah 16
Leeds 45, Lincoln 15
LeFlore 28, Faith Academy 27
Leroy 40, Sweet Water 13
Lexington 38, Tanner 0
Linden 48, R.C. Hatch 16
Loachapoka 47, LaFayette 0
Luverne 68, Pike Liberal Arts 6
Lynn 34, Pickens County 25
Madison County 27, New Hope 6
Mae Jemison 40, Lee 0
Maplesville 48, Notasulga 0
Marion County 38, South Lamar 34
Mars Hill Bible 55, Sheffield 8
Mary G. Montgomery 37, Robertsdale 0
McKenzie 50, Georgiana 7
Meek 60, Phillips 6
Millry 20, Marengo 6
Mobile Christian 29, Escambia County 18
Montgomery Academy 14, Wicksburg 9
Moody 55, St. Clair County 0
Muscle Shoals 66, Decatur 0
New Brockton 36, Daleville 33
North Sand Mountain 34, Cedar Bluff 6
Northridge 37, Brookwood 7
Northside 56, Selma 6
Oak Grove 46, Pleasant Grove 13
Oxford 41, Pinson Valley 40
Pell City 10, Mountain Brook 3
Pelham 37, Calera 34
Phil Campbell 36, Oakman 30
Pike Road 29, Wetumpka 6
Pisgah 44, Pleasant Valley 20
Plainview 55, Kate D. Smith DAR 8
Prattville 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
Prattville Christian 34, Northside Methodist Academy 14
Providence Christian 35, Samson 16
Ramsay 34, Corner 14
Randolph County 31, Dadeville 30
Randolph School 35, Westminster Christian 12
Red Bay 29, Winston County 28
Reeltown 56, Ranburne 7
Rogers 28, Clements 20
Russell County 56, Percy Julian 22
Russellville 20, East Limestone 7
Sand Rock 35, Section 12
Saraland 54, Spanish Fort 7
Scottsboro 61, Douglas 14
Southeastern 34, Ragland 0
Southern Choctaw 28, McIntosh 14
Southside - Selma 74, Dallas County 0
Spain Park 38, Helena 14
Sparkman 48, Albertville 27
St. Luke's Episcopal 54, Central - Hayneville 0
St. Michael Catholic 56, Satsuma 0
St. Paul's Episcopal 50, Murphy 6
Stanhope Elmore 33, Park Crossing 0
Straughn 22, Dale County 19
Sulligent 32, Greene County 14
Susan Moore 42, West End 26
T.R. Miller 27, Flomaton 10
Theodore 41, Baldwin County 14
Thomasville 50, Sumter Central 0
Thompson 41, Oak Mountain 0
Thorsby 62, Wilcox Central 12
Trinity Presbyterian 28, Alabama Christian Academy 0
University Charter 46, Holy Spirit Catholic 6
Valley Head 29, Ider 22
Vestavia Hills 42, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 24
Vigor 39, UMS-Wright Prep 26
Vincent 53, Lamar County 18
Vinemont 37, Midfield 16
W.S. Neal 44, Orange Beach 15
Washington County 35, Chickasaw 21
Weaver 28, Saks 24
West Blocton 41, Holt 18
West Limestone 42, Danville 21
West Morgan 8, Priceville 7
West Point 41, Lawrence County 8
Westbrook Christian 53, Locust Fork 7
Williamson 57, Citronelle 5
Winterboro 28, Fayetteville 21
Woodland 34, Gaston 12
Woodville 41, Spring Garden 26