Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

See every final score from the Alabama High School Football playoffs

Gray Reid

The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third round.

Anniston 31, Deshler 7

Bayside Academy 30, Montgomery Academy 13

Benjamin Russell 40, Hueytown 13

Clay-Chalkville 35, Homewood 17

Coosa Christian 17, Tuscaloosa Academy 0

Jackson 50, W.S. Neal 7

Lanett 35, Luverne 16

Leroy 60, McKenzie 38

Maplesville 42, Southern Choctaw 0

Mars Hill Bible 42, Geraldine 0

Moody 51, Briarwood Christian 27

Muscle Shoals 24, Mountain Brook 7

Opelika 31, Auburn 28

Piedmont 28, Gordo 20

Pisgah 26, Southeastern 15

Reeltown 28, Providence Christian 7

Saraland 56, Pike Road 32

Southside - Selma 34, Glenwood 21

St. Michael Catholic 52, Bullock County 22

Thompson 35, Central - Phenix City 34

Vigor 14, Central of Clay County 0

Wadley 62, Hubbertville 38

Williamson 41, Montgomery Catholic 10

