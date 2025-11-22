Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third round.
Anniston 31, Deshler 7
Bayside Academy 30, Montgomery Academy 13
Benjamin Russell 40, Hueytown 13
Clay-Chalkville 35, Homewood 17
Coosa Christian 17, Tuscaloosa Academy 0
Jackson 50, W.S. Neal 7
Lanett 35, Luverne 16
Leroy 60, McKenzie 38
Maplesville 42, Southern Choctaw 0
Mars Hill Bible 42, Geraldine 0
Moody 51, Briarwood Christian 27
Muscle Shoals 24, Mountain Brook 7
Opelika 31, Auburn 28
Piedmont 28, Gordo 20
Pisgah 26, Southeastern 15
Reeltown 28, Providence Christian 7
Saraland 56, Pike Road 32
Southside - Selma 34, Glenwood 21
St. Michael Catholic 52, Bullock County 22
Thompson 35, Central - Phenix City 34
Vigor 14, Central of Clay County 0
Wadley 62, Hubbertville 38
Williamson 41, Montgomery Catholic 10