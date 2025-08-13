Alabama High School Football Program Hires Legendary Coach
Five-time Alabama high school football state champion head coach Rush Propst has been named the interim head coach at Coosa Christian, according to a report by The Gadsden Times.
Propst steps in for Mark O’Bryant, who was suspended earlier this year.
During his time at national power Hoover High School, Propst captured five state titles between 1999-2007. He has also coached at Pell City in Alabama along with two programs in Georgia.
Overall, Propst is 296-117 with seven state titles to his credit.
Propst played college football at Jacksonville State and started his coaching career in 1989 at Ashville High School.
The 67-year-old resigned as head coach at Pell City in 2024, a year after taking the job. He was also a volunteer consultant at UAB at the college football level in 2019 after several years leading Colquitt County High School in Georgia.
Coosa Christian has had troubles off the field
Coosa Christian is a private school in Alabama that has had an impressive turnaround, winning nine-plus games each of the past three seasons. They are led by Kylen Johnson, a talented sophomore cornerback.
Last year, the Conquerors were 9-1 before receiving a postseason ban for using an ineligible player. Five games were forfeited for the school, which had made the state finals in Class 1A the season prior.
Propst stepped down from Hoover in 2007 after the school had been filmed by MTV for a documentary series. They were forced to forfeit games due to using an ineligible player under Propst.
Coosa Christian had been banned from the postseason but had that lifted once they suspended O’Bryant for the coming season.