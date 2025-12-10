High School

Final Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 10, 2025

Clay-Chalkville cemented themselves as the top team in the state after their 17-point win over Saraland

Reed Green

Dec 5, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Clay-Chalkville's Aaron Frye (1) runs the ball during the game with Saraland at Protective Life Stadium in the AHSAA 6A State Championship game. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is time to look at the final high school football top 25 state rankings for the state of Alabama.

This season has been filled with thrilling games, exciting upsets and electrifying players, and championship weekend was no different. After entering the season ranked first in the preseason rankings, Thompson suffered three losses in the regular season, and the season was looking less than ideal for the Warriors. However, they were able to right the ship, and their season culminated with a dominant 48-10 win over Opelika in the 7A state championship.

Jackson and Moody remained at 4 and 5 after they each won the state championship in their respective classifications.

The last big jump in the final poll this season belongs to Mars Hill Bible after their 17-point win over Bayside Academy in the 3A state championship.

1. Clay-Chalkville (15-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Saraland 38-21, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

2. Thompson (11-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Opelika 48-10, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

3. Saraland (13-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Clay-Chalkville 38-21, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

4. Jackson (13-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Anniston 52-0, Class 4A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

5. Moody (13-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Vigor 25-0, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

6. Mars Hill Bible (15-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Bayside Academy 38-21, Class 3A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

7. Vigor (12-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Moody 25-0, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

8. Muscle Shoals (12-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: Season complete

9. Benjamin Russell (12-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Next up: Season complete

10. Central-Phenix City (11-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Next up: Season complete

11. Opelika (10-4)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Thompson 48-10, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

12. Anniston (14-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Jackson 52-0, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

13.  Auburn (10-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Next up: Season complete

14. Williamson (12-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: Season complete

15. St. Michael Catholic (13-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: Season complete

16. Piedmont (13-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: Season complete

17. Pike Road (10-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: Season complete

18. Homewood (11-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: Season complete

19. Central of Clay County (11-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: Season complete

20. Hartselle (10-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: Season completed

21. Daphne (9-3)

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: Season completed

22.  Baker (9-3)

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: Season completed

23. Spain Park (9-3)

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: Season completed

24.  Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Season completed

25. Vestavia Hills (8-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: Season completed

