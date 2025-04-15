High School

Alabama high school football: Spain Park releases 2025 schedule

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Spain Park Jaguars announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Jaguars will play 10 games; including four notable games against Sparkman, Hoover, Pelham, and Chelsea.

Among the other teams on the schedule are James Clemens, Calera, and Gardendale.

Below is the Spain Park Jaguars 2025 Football Schedule. Game times will be released at a later date

SPAIN PARK JAGUARS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 at Sparkman

Aug. 29 vs. Hoover

Sep. 12 vs. Helena

Sep. 19 at Benjamin Russell

Sep. 26 vs. James Clemens

Oct. 3 vs. Pelham

Oct. 10 at Chelsea

Oct. 17 at Calera

Oct. 24 vs. Chilton County

Oct. 30 vs. Gardendale (Thursday Night Football)

