Alabama high school football: Spain Park releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Spain Park Jaguars announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Jaguars will play 10 games; including four notable games against Sparkman, Hoover, Pelham, and Chelsea.
Among the other teams on the schedule are James Clemens, Calera, and Gardendale.
Below is the Spain Park Jaguars 2025 Football Schedule. Game times will be released at a later date
SPAIN PARK JAGUARS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 at Sparkman
Aug. 29 vs. Hoover
Sep. 12 vs. Helena
Sep. 19 at Benjamin Russell
Sep. 26 vs. James Clemens
Oct. 3 vs. Pelham
Oct. 10 at Chelsea
Oct. 17 at Calera
Oct. 24 vs. Chilton County
Oct. 30 vs. Gardendale (Thursday Night Football)
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App