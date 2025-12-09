Connecticut High School Football Semifinal Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
See every final score Connecticut high school football semifinal action
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued into the next round of playoff action, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the semifinal slate of games.
Berlin 49, Holy Cross 7
Brookfield 6, St. Joseph 3
Bunnell 21, Wilton 20
Cheshire 21, Ridgefield 0
Greenwich 31, Fairfield Prep 10
Hand 42, Nonnewaug 0
Killingly 44, Ledyard 15
New Canaan 43, Weaver 6
Northwest Catholic 21, Ansonia 0
Sheehan 41, Woodland Regional 20
Southington 42, Norwich Free Academy 7
Windsor 42, Newington 0
