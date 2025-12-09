High School

Connecticut High School Football Semifinal Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every final score Connecticut high school football semifinal action

No. 6 Greenwich defeated No. 10 Fairfield on Monday night with a final score of 31-10. The Cardinals will move onto the final round of the Class LL playoffs.
/ Bill Berg

The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued into the next round of playoff action, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the semifinal slate of games.

Berlin 49, Holy Cross 7

Brookfield 6, St. Joseph 3

Bunnell 21, Wilton 20

Cheshire 21, Ridgefield 0

Greenwich 31, Fairfield Prep 10

Hand 42, Nonnewaug 0

Killingly 44, Ledyard 15

New Canaan 43, Weaver 6

Northwest Catholic 21, Ansonia 0

Sheehan 41, Woodland Regional 20

Southington 42, Norwich Free Academy 7

Windsor 42, Newington 0

Published
