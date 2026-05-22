Second Alabama High School Football Team Handed Severe Punishment, Loss Of Head Coach

A second Alabama high school football program has been placed on probation and lost its head coach for the upcoming season.

Just days after Mary G. Montgomery High School was informed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that they will be barred from the postseason, the same has been told to Pell City High School.

And, just like Mary G. Montgomery losing its head coach, Zach Golson , for the season, the same has happened at Pell City with head coach Jake Ganus.

Alabama High School Athletic Association Hands Down More Punishments

In a release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the fine and subsequent probation stem from violating AHSAA Rule VI, Administration, Section 12, Recruiting of the AHSAA Handbook.

“As a result, PCHS is required to appear before the Central Board of Control at its July 29, 2026, meeting to present a comprehensive administrative action plan and the internal controls that have been implemented,” said Heath Harmon, AHSAA Executive Director.

What all that means is, Pell City used an ineligible player and will now be punished for it.

Pell City First-Year Head Coach Jake Ganus Suspended For Upcoming Season

However, while Ganus is forced to the sidelines for the 2026-27 season, any students in violation of this rule will be deemed permanently ineligible to participate in athletics at Pell City High School. They can, however, gain eligibility in the school district where the family resides.

This is the same violation that Mary G. Montgomery was hit with.

By being placed on restrictive probation for the 2026 season, Pell City can play its 10-game regular season schedule. However, in addition to not being allowed to compete in the playoffs, games played against them will not count in the Class 5A, Region 5 standings and will not be used for tiebreaker scenarios if those come up.

Ganus is in his first season as head coach of the program after leading Moody High School to the Class 5A state championship - the first in program history. They finished the season 13-2 overall, besting Vigor in the title game, 25-0.

Pell City Won Seven Games Last Year, Returns Several Key Players

A former University of Georgia linebacker, Ganus was at Moody for four seasons, winning at least 10 games each year.

Pell City, which was led by Nick Gentry, finished the 2025 season with a 7-4 record overall. They were eliminated in the playoffs by Homewood.

The Panthers are set to return quarterback Brody Gossett, running back Kamari Love and a handful of other key contributors.