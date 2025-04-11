Alabama high school football: Thompson announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 6-time state champion Thompson Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three region powers against Grayson (Georgia), Hillcrest and Hoover.
Among other teams on the schedule are Carver-Montgomery, Clay-Chalkville, Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Prattville, Tuscaloosa County and at home against Vestavia Hills.
Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 THOMPSON WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21: vs. Carver-Montgomery
Aug. 29: at Grayson (Georgia)
Sep. 5: vs. Tuscaloosa County
Sep. 12: at Oak Mountain
Sep. 19: vs. Vestavia Hills
Sep. 26: at Clay Chalkville
Oct. 3: at Hewitt-Trussville
Oct. 10: vs. Hillcrest
Oct. 17: at Hoover
Oct. 24: at Prattville
