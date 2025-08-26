Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025
Week 1 of the high school football season in Alabama is completed, we have some movement in our latest top 25 rankings. No teams dropped out of this week's ranking, but outside of the top three, there was movement all throughout the rankings.
Hoover, who entered the season ranked in the top four, drops to number nine in this week's ranking after they lost to IMG Academy 34-13.
Meanwhile, Moody fell the most in the rankings, 11th to 25th, after they lost 49-7 to Gainesville (GA).
1. Thompson (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Carver Montgomery 37-6
Lowdown: The Warriors defense played lights out as they forced four turnovers.
Next up: at Grayson (GA)
2. Alexandria (0-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Bye week
Next up: at Jacksonville
3. Auburn (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Booker (FL) 24-6
Lowdown: The Tigers rush defense came ready to play as they allowed only 25 yards rushing.
Next up: at Vestavia Hills
4. Saraland (1-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Jackson 17-6
Lowdown: DeShawn Spencer proved difficult to stop as he hauled in 10 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.
Next up: at Blount
5. Parker (1-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Ramsay 41-13
Lowdown: Quarterback Dylan Reese had one of the top performances of the week when he completed 69 percent of his passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns
Next up: vs. Mountain Brook
6. Spain Park (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Sparkman 48-21
Lowdown: The Jaguars' offense was firing on all cylinders accumulating 636 yards of total offense.
Next up: vs. Hoover
7. Central-Phenix City (1-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Pinson Valley 59-16
Lowdown: The Red Devils ground game was working well for them as the team rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns.
Next up: at The First Academy (FL)
8. Jackson (0-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Saraland 17-6
Lowdown: The Aggies' offense struggled from start to finish as they turned the ball over four times. However, Jackson still has the playmakers to have a formidable offense this season.
Next up: at Demopolis
9. Hoover (0-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (FL) 34-13
Lowdown: The Buccaneers struggled to stop the rushing attack of the Ascenders, and now they have to deal with Spain Park's rushing attack this weekend. It is way to early to say the season is a loss, but the Buccaneers need to regroup on defense to prevent this season from spirling out of control.
Next up: at Spain Park
10. Montgomery Catholic (1-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Saint James 32-6
Lowdown: Their defense looked to be in midseason form after their week 1 win.
Next up: at St. Clair County
11. Oxford (0-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Central (GA) 37-34
Lowdown: The defense is still a work in progress, but they should only improve. However, the offense is looking sharp, and they come into this week's game versus Moody who allowed 49 points to Gainesville (GA).
Next up: at Moody
12. Opelika (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Benjamin Russell 25-20
Lowdown: The Bulldogs' defense totaled six tackles for a loss, three and half sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Next up: at Callaway (GA)
13. Hewitt-Trussville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated JAG 54-0
Lowdown: The Huskies had four players rush for at least one touchdown in their dominant week 1 win.
Next up: at Gadsden City
14. Pike Road (1-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Prattville 21-14
Lowdown: After starting the season off with a win, the Patriots face Enterprise in one of the top matchups in the state this week.
Next up: vs. Enterprise
15. Enterprise (1-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Andalusia 31-10
Lowdown: The Wildcats had a balanced rushing attack with three players rushing for over 60 yards.
Next up: at Pike Road
16. Baker (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Theodore 41-31
Lowdown: The Hornets displayed excellent pass defense as they intercepted one pass and broke up eight more.
Next up: at Bryant
17. Clay-Chalkville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Hueytown 42-15
Lowdown: The Cougars' offense had a balanced attack as they gained 282 yards through the air and 229 yards on the ground.
Next up: vs. Ramsay
18. Vigor (1-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Blount 21-6
Lowdown: The Wolves' offense had a great first half scoring all 21 points by halftime. However, they need to put together a great game in all four quarters as the competition will only increase throughout the season.
Next up: at Tuscaloosa County
19. Central of Clay County (1-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Handley 26-3
Lowdown: The Volunteers excelled in all three phrases of the game in their dominant win.
Next up: at Benjamin Russell
20. Muscle Shoals (1-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Gadsden City 24-6
Lowdown: The Trojans defense were flying around for all four quarters as they made things difficult for Gadsden City's offense.
Next up: at Florence
21. Carver Montgomery (0-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Thompson 37-6
Lowdown: It's still hard to tell what this team is after they had the unfortunate draw of the top team in the state in week 1. This week's game will give us a better idea of what the Wolverines are this season. They are still talented and well-coached, and if they can string together a few wins in a row, the Wolverines can find themselves inside the top 15 again.
Next up: at Percy Julian
22. Mary G. Montgomery (1-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Pace (FL) 34-21
Lowdown: The Vikings will rely on their ground game that gained 218 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win when they take on Gulf Shores.
Next up: at Gulf Shores
23. Mountain Brook (1-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Demopolis 44-7
Lowdown: Sam Smith was the star for the offense as he caught four passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
Next up: at Parker
24. Vestavia Hills (1-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Westside (SC) 49-7
Lowdown: The Rebels got their feet wet as they cruised to victory last weekend. Now they get ready for their monumental matchup with Auburn.
Next up: vs. Auburn
25. Moody (0-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Gainesville (GA) 49-7
Lowdown: In a game where the team struggled on offense and defense, the rushing attack did provide a glimmer of hope as the team rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.
Next up: vs. Oxford