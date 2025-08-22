IMG Academy at Hoover (Ala.): Live Score Updates as Ascenders Visit Iconic Alabama Power - Aug. 22, 2025
Hoover, one of the nation's most iconice high school football programs and the current No. 4 team in the Alabama Preseason Top 25 rankings, opens its season on Friday night with a chance to make a major statement. The Bucs welcome in IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 6 team in the High School SI Power 25 national rankings.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.
Despite a preseason coaching change, Hoover navigated the adversity to produce a 10-3 record, including a pair of playoff wins in 2024. IMG went 7-2 last year, the first time in program it lost two games in the same season, but have loaded up for another national title run in 2025.
Players to Watch
IMG Academy
- Keenyi Pepe, OL - The No. 25 player in the country and the No. 4 offensive tackle, Pepe is a 5-star committed to USC.
- Jake Kreul, Edge - Kruel, a 4-star Oklahoma commit, sacked everyone but the mascot last week's Kickoff Classic romp over The First Academy in Florida.
- Amarri Irvin, LB - A 4-star linebacker in the Class of 2027 keeps getting better.
Hoover
- Tyson Bacon, LB - A four-star senior committed to the University of Miami.
- CJ Cowley, RB - Power and speed are trademarks of this 4-star junior stud.
- Jonah Winston, WR - This 3-star senior wideout is the No. 24 ranked player in Alabama.
If you want to follow along with our updates you can watch a Live Steam of the contest on the NFHS Network.
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Pregame:
IMG Academy National Ascenders travel to Hoover for a nonleague matchup at The Hoover Met on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CDT in Hoover, Ala.
