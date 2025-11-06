Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 5, 2025
As we have reached the conclusion of the regular season for high school football in the state of Alabama, there is movement throughout the rankings as we enter the playoffs.
Clay-Chalkville and Saraland appear to be the two best teams in the state so far, and these two proud programs appear to be on a collision course towards the Class 6A state championship.
However, Class 6A has a loaded field this season as Spain Park, Pike Road, Theodore, Benjamin Russell, Muscle Shoals, Homewood and Hartselle, who are all ranked in the top 25, have a legitimate shot at claiming the 6A state champiosnhip,
Meanwhile, the Class 7A state playoffs will be filled with drama as Central, Auburn, Mary G. Montgomery, Vestavia Hills and Thompson appear to be the favorites on paper. Hoover, who finds themselves just outside of the top 25, will look to make some noise this postseason as they boast wins over Thompson, Parker and Spain Park.
As we look towards the bottom of this week's top 25 rankings, St. Michael Catholic enters the top 25 for the first time this season, and they look to be one of the of the main challengers to knock off Jackson in Class 4A.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Clay-Chalkville (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Jackson-Olin, Class 6A Playoffs
2. Saraland (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Wetumpka, Class 6A Playoffs
3. Central-Phenix City (9-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Hoover, Class 7A Playoffs
4. Muscle Shoals (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Austin 31-7
Next up: vs. Mae Jemison, Class 6A Playoffs
5. Auburn (8-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Vestavia Hills, Class 7A Playoffs
6. Mary G. Montgomery (9-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Austin, Class 7A Playoffs
7. Jackson (8-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Ashford, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Spain Park (8-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Gardendale 45-17
Next up: vs. McAdory, Class 6A Playoffs
9. Thompson (7-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Carver Montgomery, Class 7A Playoffs
10. Pike Road (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Charles Henderson 45-0
Next up: vs. McGill-Toolen, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Opelika, Class 7A Playoffs
12. Vestavia Hills (8-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Montgomery Catholic 40-13
Next up: vs. Auburn, Class 7A Playoffs
13. Benjamin Russell (9-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Percy Julian 45-13
Next up: vs. Central, Class 6A Playoffs
14. Parker (7-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Oxford, Class 6A Playoffs
15. Homewood (9-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated James Clemens 38-28
Next up: vs. Pell City, Class 6A Playoffs
16. Daphne (8-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Sparkman, Class 7A Playoffs
17. Moody (8-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Corner, Class 5A Playoffs
18. Hartselle (9-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Mortimer Jordan 24-0
Next up: vs. Buckhorn, Class 6A Playoffs
19. Central of Clay County (9-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Sipsey Valley, Class 5A Playoffs
20. Baker (8-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Vigor 21-12
Next up: vs. Florence, Class 7A Playoffs
21. Vigor (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Baker 21-12
Next up: vs. Charles Henderson, Class 5A Playoffs
22. Theodore (7-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Blount 22-0
Next up: vs. Stanhope Elmore, Class 6A Playoffs
23. Opelika (7-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville, Class 7A Playoffs
24. Pell City (7-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Southside 54-19
Next up: vs. Homewood, Class 6A Playoffs
25. St. Michael Catholic (10-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated UMS-Wright Prep 25-20
Next up: vs. Pike County, Class 4A Playoffs