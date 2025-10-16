Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 15, 2025
Another week of the high school football season is completed in Alabama, and it is time to look at the updated High School on SI Alabama top 25 high school football rankings.
The top five remains the same as last week, but we have some new teams that have entered the top 10. Muscle Shoals, Jackson and Spain Park enter the top 10 this week after each had impressive victories a week ago.
In the 10-25 range, there were no new teams that entered the top 25, but the rankings were reshuffled as a result of some key losses. There are a number of teams who climbed two spots, but the team that had the biggest drop was Carver Montgomery. The Wolverines fell from #8 to #21 after suffering a 58-35 loss to Central-Phenix City.
Lastly, Hoover is starting to creep back to being inside the top 25 after the Buccaneers have reeled off four straight wins. This weekend will be their biggest test since the IMG matchup when they take on Thompson.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Clay-Chalkville (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Huffman 56-6
Next up: vs. Oxford
2. Saraland (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated St. Paul's Episcopal 42-10
Next up: vs. Murphy
3. Thompson (6-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Hillcrest 56-10
Next up: at Hoover
4. Mary G. Montgomery (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Fairhope 28-21
Next up: vs. Baker
5. Central-Phenix City (7-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Carver Montgomery 58-35
Next up: vs. Opelika
6. Muscle Shoals (7-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Jasper 34-15
Next up: at Hartselle on Oct. 24
7. Auburn (6-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 38-0
Next up: vs. Carver Montgomery
8. Parker (6-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Minor 70-20
Next up: vs. Homewood
9. Jackson (6-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Orange Beach 41-0
Next up: at W.S. Neal
10. Spain Park (5-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Chelsea 44-7
Next up: at Calera
11. Pike Road (6-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Stanhope Elmore 37-0
Next up: at Russell County
12. Vigor (7-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Faith Academy 47-0
Next up: at Williamson
13. Hewitt-Trussville (6-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Prattville 24-21
Next up: at Oak Mountain
14. Vestavia Hills (5-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 41-0
Next up: at Tuscaloosa County
15. Daphne (7-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Bryant 39-0
Next up: at Fairhope
16. Opelika (6-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Enterprise 42-20
Next up: at Central-Phenix City
17. Benjamin Russell (6-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Helena 28-10
Next up: vs. Pelham
18. Moody (6-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Leeds 25-22
Next up: vs. Springville
19. Hartselle (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Athens 28-14
Next up: at Jasper
20. Central of Clay County (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Holtville 42-0
Next up: vs. Beauregard
21. Carver Montgomery (5-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Central-Phenix City 58-35
Next up: at Auburn
22. Homewood (6-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Parker
23. Theodore (5-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Gulf Shores
24. Baker (5-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Foley 41-9
Next up: at Mary G. Montgomery
25. Pell City (5-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Shades Valley 21-14
Next up: vs. Pinson Valley