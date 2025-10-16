High School

Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 15, 2025

Clay-Chalkville keeps cementing themselves as the best in Alabama this season

Reed Green

Mountain Brook vs Clay-Chalkville from Oct. 3, 2025
Mountain Brook vs Clay-Chalkville from Oct. 3, 2025 / David Leong

Another week of the high school football season is completed in Alabama, and it is time to look at the updated High School on SI Alabama top 25 high school football rankings.

The top five remains the same as last week, but we have some new teams that have entered the top 10. Muscle Shoals, Jackson and Spain Park enter the top 10 this week after each had impressive victories a week ago.

In the 10-25 range, there were no new teams that entered the top 25, but the rankings were reshuffled as a result of some key losses. There are a number of teams who climbed two spots, but the team that had the biggest drop was Carver Montgomery. The Wolverines fell from #8 to #21 after suffering a 58-35 loss to Central-Phenix City.

Lastly, Hoover is starting to creep back to being inside the top 25 after the Buccaneers have reeled off four straight wins. This weekend will be their biggest test since the IMG matchup when they take on Thompson.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Clay-Chalkville (8-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Huffman 56-6

Next up: vs. Oxford

2. Saraland (7-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated St. Paul's Episcopal 42-10

Next up: vs. Murphy

3.  Thompson (6-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Hillcrest 56-10

Next up: at Hoover

4. Mary G. Montgomery (8-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Fairhope 28-21

Next up: vs. Baker

5. Central-Phenix City (7-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Carver Montgomery 58-35

Next up: vs. Opelika

6. Muscle Shoals (7-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Jasper 34-15

Next up: at Hartselle on Oct. 24

7. Auburn (6-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 38-0

Next up: vs. Carver Montgomery

8. Parker (6-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Minor 70-20

Next up: vs. Homewood

9. Jackson (6-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Orange Beach 41-0

Next up: at W.S. Neal

10. Spain Park (5-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Chelsea 44-7

Next up: at Calera

11. Pike Road (6-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Stanhope Elmore 37-0

Next up: at Russell County

12. Vigor (7-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Faith Academy 47-0

Next up: at Williamson

13. Hewitt-Trussville (6-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Prattville 24-21

Next up: at Oak Mountain

14. Vestavia Hills (5-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 41-0

Next up: at Tuscaloosa County

15. Daphne (7-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Bryant 39-0

Next up: at Fairhope

16. Opelika (6-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Enterprise 42-20

Next up: at Central-Phenix City

17. Benjamin Russell (6-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Helena 28-10

Next up: vs. Pelham

18. Moody (6-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Leeds 25-22

Next up: vs. Springville

19. Hartselle (7-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Athens 28-14

Next up: at Jasper

20. Central of Clay County (7-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Holtville 42-0

Next up: vs. Beauregard

21. Carver Montgomery (5-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Central-Phenix City 58-35

Next up: at Auburn

22. Homewood (6-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Parker

23. Theodore (5-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Gulf Shores

24. Baker (5-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Foley 41-9

Next up: at Mary G. Montgomery

25. Pell City (5-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Shades Valley 21-14

Next up: vs. Pinson Valley

Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

