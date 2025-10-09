Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025
We are back with our High School on SI Alabama top 25 football rankings, and there has been some movement since the last set of rankings were released.
Clay-Chalkville takes the top spot after an impressive 7-0 start which is highlighted by their thrilling victory over Thompson two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Mary G Montgomery finds itself in the top five for the first time this season as they have also started the season 7-0.
Carver Montgomery, who sits at 5-1, climbs inside the top 10 from #15 after a dominating win over Enterprise.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Clay-Chalkville (7-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Mountain Brook 49-0
Next up: at Huffman
2. Saraland (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Baldwin County 28-0
Next up: vs. St Paul's Episcopal
3. Thompson (5-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Hewitt-Trussville 34-12
Next up: vs. Hillcrest
4. Mary G. Montgomery (7-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Bryant 42-8
Next up: at Fairhope
5. Central-Phenix City (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Auburn 36-0
Next up: at Carver Montgomery
6. Hewitt-Trussville (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Thompson 34-12
Next up: at Prattville
7. Opelika (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Dothan 21-14
Next up: at Enterprise
8. Carver Montgomery (5-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Enterprise 49-14
Next up: vs. Central
9. Auburn (5-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Central 36-0
Next up: at Smiths Station
10. Parker (5-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Jackson-Olin 52-6
Next up: at Minor
11. Muscle Shoals (6-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Athens 28-0
Next up: vs. Jasper
12. Jackson (5-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to St. Michael Catholic 49-39
Next up: vs. Orange Beach
13. Spain Park (4-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Pelham 42-7
Next up: at Chelsea
14. Pike Road (5-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Park Crossing 54-7
Next up: vs. Stanhope Elmore
15. Vigor (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Elberta 49-0
Next up: vs. Faith Academy
16. Vestavia Hills (4-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Prattville 54-28
Next up: vs. Oak Mountain
17. Daphne (6-1)
Previous Ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Davidson 50-20
Next Up: vs. Bryant
18. Benjamin Russell (6-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Helena 28-10
Next up: vs. Pelham on Oct. 17
19. Moody (5-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Center Point 53-0
Next up: at Leeds
20. Central of Clay County (6-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Elmore County 21-14
Next up: at Holtville
21. Hartselle (6-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Cullman 24-0
Next up: at Athens
22. Homewood (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Gardendale 42-9
Next up: at Parker on Oct. 17
23. Theodore (5-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Murphy 31-0
Next up: vs. Gulf Shores
24. Baker (4-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Robertsdale 35-9
Next up: vs. Foley
25. Pell City (4-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to Oxford 36-31
Next up: vs. Shades Valley