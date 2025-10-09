High School

Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025

Thompson drops out of the top spot aftet they suffered a 28-24 loss to Clay-Chalkville two weeks ago

Reed Green

Thompson vs Oak Mountain from Sept. 12, 2025
Thompson vs Oak Mountain from Sept. 12, 2025 / Kaden Robinson

We are back with our High School on SI Alabama top 25 football rankings, and there has been some movement since the last set of rankings were released.

Clay-Chalkville takes the top spot after an impressive 7-0 start which is highlighted by their thrilling victory over Thompson two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Mary G Montgomery finds itself in the top five for the first time this season as they have also started the season 7-0.

Carver Montgomery, who sits at 5-1, climbs inside the top 10 from #15 after a dominating win over Enterprise.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Clay-Chalkville (7-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Mountain Brook 49-0

Next up: at Huffman

2. Saraland (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Baldwin County 28-0

Next up: vs. St Paul's Episcopal

3. Thompson (5-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Hewitt-Trussville 34-12

Next up: vs. Hillcrest

4. Mary G. Montgomery (7-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Bryant 42-8

Next up: at Fairhope

5. Central-Phenix City (6-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Auburn 36-0

Next up: at Carver Montgomery

6. Hewitt-Trussville (6-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Thompson 34-12

Next up: at Prattville

7. Opelika (6-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Dothan 21-14

Next up: at Enterprise

8. Carver Montgomery (5-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Enterprise 49-14

Next up: vs. Central

9. Auburn (5-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Central 36-0

Next up: at Smiths Station

10. Parker (5-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Jackson-Olin 52-6

Next up: at Minor

11. Muscle Shoals (6-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Athens 28-0

Next up: vs. Jasper

12. Jackson (5-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to St. Michael Catholic 49-39

Next up: vs. Orange Beach

13. Spain Park (4-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Pelham 42-7

Next up: at Chelsea

14. Pike Road (5-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Park Crossing 54-7

Next up: vs. Stanhope Elmore

15. Vigor (6-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Elberta 49-0

Next up: vs. Faith Academy

16. Vestavia Hills (4-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Prattville 54-28

Next up: vs. Oak Mountain

17. Daphne (6-1)

Previous Ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Davidson 50-20

Next Up: vs. Bryant

18. Benjamin Russell (6-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Helena 28-10

Next up: vs. Pelham on Oct. 17

19. Moody (5-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Center Point 53-0

Next up: at Leeds

20. Central of Clay County (6-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Elmore County 21-14

Next up: at Holtville

21. Hartselle (6-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Cullman 24-0

Next up: at Athens

22. Homewood (6-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Gardendale 42-9

Next up: at Parker on Oct. 17

23. Theodore (5-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Murphy 31-0

Next up: vs. Gulf Shores

24. Baker (4-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Robertsdale 35-9

Next up: vs. Foley

25. Pell City (4-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Lost to Oxford 36-31

Next up: vs. Shades Valley

Published |Modified
Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

Home/Alabama