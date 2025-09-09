Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
With another week of high school football in the state of Alabama completed, it is time as we take a look at the updated top 25 rankings for the Yellowhammer State.
Thompson, Saraland and Parker remain ranked inside the top five, and Central and Hewitt-Trussville make their way into the top five for the first time this season. After a stellar 3-0 start, Clay-Chalkville jumps from 17 all the way to number nine as well.
Hoover might be one of the biggest surprises of the season after a disappointing 1-2 start, and they are hanging on by a thread in the top 25.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Russell and Hartselle jump into the top 25 after they each won last week.
1. Thompson (2-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Tuscaloosa County 69-0
Next up: at Oak Mountain
2. Saraland (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Gulf Shores 43-14
Next up: at Spanish Fort
3. Parker (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Gardendale 47-3
Next up: at Mortimer Jordan
4. Central-Phenix City (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 56-20
Next up: vs. Dothan
5. Hewitt-Trussville (3-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Vestavia Hills 28-14
Next up: at Hoover
6. Auburn (2-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Opelika 17-10
Next up: vs. Enterprise
7. Jackson (2-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Escambia County 40-0
Next up: vs. Baker
8. Opelika (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Auburn 17-10
Next up: vs. JAG
9. Clay-Chalkville (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Pell City 52-9
Next up: at Shades Valley
10. Spain Park (1-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Helena
11. Pike Road (2-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Rehobeth 63-0
Next up: at Wetumpka
12. Hillcrest (3-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Hoover 34-26
Next up: at Vestavia Hills
13. Mary G. Montgomery (3-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Daphne 34-31
Next up: at Robertsdale
14. Baker (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Davidson 42-0
Next up: at Jackson
15. Vigor (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated LeFlore 50-0
Next up: at UMS-Wright Prep
16. Enterprise (2-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Loss to Dothan 69-28
Next up: at Auburn
17. Muscle Shoals (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Columbia 49-6
Next up: vs. Decatur
18. Carver Montgomery (2-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated JAG 36-6
Next up: vs. Smiths Station
19. Vestavia Hills (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Loss to Hewitt-Trussville 28-14
Next up: vs. Hillcrest
20. Mountain Brook (2-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Hueytown in OT 30-27
Next up: at Pell City
21. Moody (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 42-21
Next up: vs. St. Clair County
22. Hoover (1-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Loss to Hillcrest 34-26
Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville
23. Central of Clay County (2-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Valley 29-21
Next up: vs. Marbury
24. Benjamin Russell (2-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Calera 42-13
Next up: at Chilton County
25. Hartselle (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Jackson-Olin 46-8
Next up: vs. Columbia