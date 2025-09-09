High School

Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025

Hoover falls to #22, and two new teams take the 24th and 25th spot

Reed Green

After winning the state championship last season, Thompson has their sights on repeating after an impressive 2-1 start.
With another week of high school football in the state of Alabama completed, it is time as we take a look at the updated top 25 rankings for the Yellowhammer State.

Thompson, Saraland and Parker remain ranked inside the top five, and Central and Hewitt-Trussville make their way into the top five for the first time this season. After a stellar 3-0 start, Clay-Chalkville jumps from 17 all the way to number nine as well.

Hoover might be one of the biggest surprises of the season after a disappointing 1-2 start, and they are hanging on by a thread in the top 25.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Russell and Hartselle jump into the top 25 after they each won last week.

1. Thompson (2-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Tuscaloosa County 69-0

Next up: at Oak Mountain

2. Saraland (3-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Gulf Shores 43-14

Next up: at Spanish Fort

3. Parker (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Gardendale 47-3

Next up: at Mortimer Jordan

4.  Central-Phenix City (3-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 56-20

Next up: vs. Dothan

5. Hewitt-Trussville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Vestavia Hills 28-14

Next up: at Hoover

6. Auburn (2-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Opelika 17-10

Next up: vs. Enterprise

7. Jackson (2-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Escambia County 40-0

Next up: vs. Baker

8. Opelika (2-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Auburn 17-10

Next up: vs. JAG

9. Clay-Chalkville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Pell City 52-9

Next up: at Shades Valley

10. Spain Park (1-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Helena

11. Pike Road (2-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Rehobeth 63-0

Next up: at Wetumpka

12. Hillcrest (3-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Hoover 34-26

Next up: at Vestavia Hills

13. Mary G. Montgomery (3-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Daphne 34-31

Next up: at Robertsdale

14. Baker (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Davidson 42-0

Next up: at Jackson

15. Vigor (3-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated LeFlore 50-0

Next up: at UMS-Wright Prep

16. Enterprise (2-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Loss to Dothan 69-28

Next up: at Auburn

17. Muscle Shoals (3-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Columbia 49-6

Next up: vs. Decatur

18. Carver Montgomery (2-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated JAG 36-6

Next up: vs. Smiths Station

19. Vestavia Hills (2-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Loss to Hewitt-Trussville 28-14

Next up: vs. Hillcrest

20. Mountain Brook (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Hueytown in OT 30-27

Next up: at Pell City

21. Moody (2-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 42-21

Next up: vs. St. Clair County

22. Hoover (1-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Loss to Hillcrest 34-26

Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville

23.  Central of Clay County (2-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Valley 29-21

Next up: vs. Marbury

24. Benjamin Russell (2-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Calera 42-13

Next up: at Chilton County

25. Hartselle (2-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Jackson-Olin 46-8

Next up: vs. Columbia

