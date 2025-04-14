Alabama high school football: Vestavia Hills release 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Vestavia Hills Rebels announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Huskies will play 10 games, including three notable games against Hewitt-Trussville, Hillcrest, Hoover, Prattville, and Thompson.
Among the other teams on the schedule are Auburn, Montgomery Catholic, and Tuscaloosa County.
Below is the Vestavia Hills Rebels 2025 Football Schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.
VESTAVIA HILLS REBELS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 vs. Westside (South Carolina)
Aug. 28 vs. Auburn (Thursday Night Football) (Senior Night)
Sep. 5 at Hewitt-Trussville
Sep. 12 vs. Hillcrest
Sep. 19 at Thompson
Oct. 3 vs. Prattville
Oct. 9 vs. Oak Mountain (Thursday Night Football)
Oct. 17 at Tuscalossa County
Oct. 24 vs. Hoover
Oct. 30 vs. Montgomery Catholic (Thursday Night Football)
