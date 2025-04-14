High School

Alabama high school football: Vestavia Hills release 2025 schedule

The Vestavia Hills Rebels will play 10 games in the 2025 season. The Rebels have notable games against Hewitt-Trussville, Hillcrest, Hoover, Prattville, and Thompson.

Ross Van De Griek

Vestavia Hills' Charles Taaffe (11) throws a pass over Hillcrest High defensive lineman Tayvion Johnson (90) at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Vestavia Hills Rebels announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Huskies will play 10 games, including three notable games against Hewitt-Trussville, Hillcrest, Hoover, Prattville, and Thompson.

Among the other teams on the schedule are Auburn, Montgomery Catholic, and Tuscaloosa County.

Below is the Vestavia Hills Rebels 2025 Football Schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.

VESTAVIA HILLS REBELS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 vs. Westside (South Carolina)

Aug. 28 vs. Auburn (Thursday Night Football) (Senior Night)

Sep. 5 at Hewitt-Trussville

Sep. 12 vs. Hillcrest

Sep. 19 at Thompson

Oct. 3 vs. Prattville

Oct. 9 vs. Oak Mountain (Thursday Night Football)

Oct. 17 at Tuscalossa County

Oct. 24 vs. Hoover

Oct. 30 vs. Montgomery Catholic (Thursday Night Football)

