Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 40 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, February 6, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Coupeville vs Friday Harbor — 4:00 p.m.
Shorecrest vs Everett — 5:00 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Monroe — 5:00 p.m.
Jackson vs King’s — 5:00 p.m.
Holy Names Academy vs Franklin — 5:30 p.m.
Lakeside vs Eastside Catholic — 5:30 p.m.
Rainier Beach vs Seattle Academy — 5:30 p.m.
Eastmont vs Moses Lake — 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian vs Bear Creek — 5:30 p.m.
Annie Wright vs Bellevue Christian — 5:30 p.m.
Cashmere vs Wahluke — 5:45 p.m.
Lynden vs Nooksack Valley — 5:45 p.m.
Oak Harbor vs Squalicum — 5:45 p.m.
East Jefferson vs Life Christian Academy — 5:45 p.m.
Renton vs Cedarcrest — 6:00 p.m.
Issaquah vs Eastlake — 6:00 p.m.
Sequim vs Neah Bay — 6:00 p.m.
Foss vs Clover Park — 6:00 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs Chief Sealth — 6:00 p.m.
Meridian vs Bellingham — 6:00 p.m.
Eisenhower vs Wenatchee — 6:00 p.m.
Meadowdale vs Stanwood — 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson vs Federal Way — 6:30 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs Mariner — 6:30 p.m.
Arlington vs Cascade — 6:30 p.m.
Lynnwood vs Shorewood — 7:00 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway vs Snohomish — 7:00 p.m.
Seattle Academy vs Seattle Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Ingraham vs Cleveland — 7:00 p.m.
Roosevelt vs West Seattle — 7:00 p.m.
Bishop Blanchet vs Garfield — 7:00 p.m.
Lincoln vs Seattle Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Washington vs Orting — 7:00 p.m.
Kentlake vs Auburn Mountainview — 7:00 p.m.
South Whidbey vs Eastside Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Steilacoom vs Franklin Pierce — 7:00 p.m.
Cascade Christian vs Klahowya — 7:00 p.m.
Eatonville vs Fife — 7:00 p.m.
Sehome vs Burlington-Edison — 7:15 p.m.
Central Kitsap vs Mount Tahoma — 7:30 p.m.