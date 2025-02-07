Alabama high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your first-round predictions
The Alabama high school girls basketball playoffs officially tip off this week, with the girls' sub-regional tournament starting Friday, Feb. 7.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the matchups in the first round of the Alabama high school girls basketball playoffs, with Sam Brown's predicted winners and links to make your pick.
First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners
Clay-Chalkville vs. Cullman: Clay-Chalkville (Make your pick)
Hartselle vs. Buckhorn: Hartselle (Make your pick)
Mortimer Jordan vs. Gardendale: Mortimer Jordan (Make your pick)
Hazel Green vs. Muscle Shoals: Hazel Green (Make your pick)
Murphy vs. Gulf Shores: Gulf Shores (Make your pick)
Park Crossing vs. Stanhope Elmore: Park Crossing (Make your pick)
McGill-Toolen vs. Saraland: Saraland (Make your pick)
Wetumpka vs. Pike Road: Pike Road (Make your pick)
Homewood vs. Huffman: Homewood (Make your pick)
Oxford vs. Fort Payne: Fort Payne (Make your pick)
Mountain Brook vs. Minor: Mountain Brook (Make your pick)
Gadsden City vs. Shades Valley: Gadsden City (Make your pick)
Benjamin Russell vs. Helena: Benjamin Russell (Make your pick)
Northridge vs. McAdory: Northridge (Make your pick)
Chelsea vs. Calera: Chelsea (Make your pick)
Hueytown vs. Paul W. Bryant: Paul W. Bryant (Make your pick)
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links on the Alabama bracket home page.
Playoff Pick 'Em
