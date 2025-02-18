High School

Alabama high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your Regional Finals predictions

The Alabama (AHSAA) high school girls basketball Regional Finals tip off Tuesday, Feb. 18: Check out our picks, and then make yours!

Sam Brown

Albertville girls basketball took down Vestavia Hills in the AHSAA Northeast Regional in Jacksonville, Alabama on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
The Alabama high school girls basketball playoffs continue this week with the AHSAA Regional Finals tipping off on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes your chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.

Here are all the matchups in the Class 6A Regional Finals of the Alabama high school girls basketball playoffs, with Sam Brown's predicted winners and links to make your picks.

Regional Finals 6A matchups, predicted winners

Hazel Green vs. Hartselle: Hazel Green (Make your pick)

McGill-Toolen vs. Park Crossing: Park Crossing (Make your pick)

Chelsea vs. Benjamin Russell: Chelsea (Make your pick)

Mountain Brook vs. Fort Payne: Mountain Brook (Make your pick)

Sam went 8-0 on last week's picks.

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links on the Alabama bracket home page.

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

