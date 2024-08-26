Alabama high school quarterback dies after suffering a brain injury
According to an Associated Press report, Morgan Academy (Alabama) high school football player Caden Tellier died on Saturday after being critically injured during his team's season-opening game on Friday night. He was a 16-year old in the Class of 2026.
Tellier suffered what was later revealed as a critical brain injury during the third quarter of Morgan Academy's game with Southern Academy in Selma, Alabama on Friday night. He was airlifted to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
Tellier's parents made the heart-breaking announcement of their son's passing on Saturday via social media post on Facebook. Here is there message.
“Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers, and we covet them for the hard days ahead. Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time. Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing. We will walk out these next few days alongside him in his earthly body knowing that his spirit is rejoicing in heaven.”
Morgan Academy head of school Dr. Bryan Oliver announced that all athletic activities at the school will be cancelled for the next two weeks, including this Friday's scheduled foortball game at Wilcox Acaemy.
Dr. Olviver also gave the following statement to Al.com.
It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and most important a Christ follower.
There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Tellier’s extended family as well.
I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.
Morgan Academy is a member of the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA) and the association's executive director Michael McLendon also commented to Al.com.
“At AISA, we are a close-knit family of schools, and our hearts are heavy,” said McLendon. "As a small school, Morgan Academy feels this tragedy even more deeply. We ask that our entire AISA family and the people of Alabama join us in prayer for peace and comfort for Caden’s family and the Morgan Academy community as they navigate this difficult time.
Tellier threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another score in the first half of the contest which his team won, 30-22. The injury occurred in the third quarter.