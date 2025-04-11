Alabama's high school sports governing body to create task force to investigate student-athlete transfers
Terry Curtis may not be roaming the sidelines anymore at UMS-Wright, but the legendary former Alabama high school head football coach will be making a major impact on this 2025 season.
According to a report by WKRG's Simone Eli on Thursday evening, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) officially announced plans to create a task force to investigate the growing issue of non-compliant transfer student-athletes throughout the state.
Curtis, who serves as the AHSAA Central Board president, broke the news that the AHSAA would be moving forward with the new task force at the association's annual spring meeting.
Per Eli's report, for the 2024 campaign, there was a small number of schools that accounted for 100 transfers, which made up 40 percent of the state. That number was six schools and that two coaches, Alma Bryant's Bart Sessions and Mountain Brook's Chris Yeagar, both came forward with compiled data that showed much of the transferring was taking place in Alabama's Class 6A football classification.
The vote was unanimous by the Central Board to move forward with the task force regarding investigating the ever growing problem of transfers. Report also stated that the task force will be comprised of principals, superintendents, athletic directors and coaches.
The growing problem of transferring doesn't just reside out of the Yellowhammer State as many neighboring states also see a high number of transfers, including Florida.
“As I travel across the state to district meetings and other AHSAA events, it is clear that the issue of non-complaint transfers of student-athletes are one of our association’s biggest concerns,” AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said via Eli's report. “I am proud the Central Board is setting up a Task Force. It’s not just an issue in our state. It is an issue all across the nation.”
