Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 75 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville faces No. 14 Vestavia Hills and No. 2 Pelham takes on No. 24 Spain Park on the road.
Shelby County at Central of Clay County - 3:30 PM
Asbury at Guntersville - 4:30 PM
Anniston at Munford - 6:00 PM
Donoho at Jacksonville Christian Academy - 6:00 PM
Spring Garden at Ranburne - 6:00 PM
Curry at Tarrant - 6:00 PM
Horseshoe Bend at Vincent - 6:00 PM
East Lawrence at Good Hope - 6:00 PM
Wadley at Winterboro - 6:30 PM
Brilliant at Hackleburg - 6:30 PM
White Plains at Jacksonville - 6:30 PM
Pleasant Grove at Indian Springs - 6:30 PM
Oakman at Gordo - 6:30 PM
Altamont at Midfield - 6:30 PM
Falkville at Winston County - 7:00 PM
Vina at Belgreen - 7:00 PM
Fairview at Russellville - 7:00 PM
Center Point at Hayden - 7:00 PM
Haleyville at Carbon Hill - 7:00 PM
Cordova at Meek - 7:00 PM
Pickens Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic - 7:00 PM
Randolph County at Walter Wellborn - 7:00 PM
Piedmont at Ohatchee - 7:00 PM
Hoover at Oak Mountain - 7:00 PM
Thompson at Tuscaloosa County - 7:00 PM
Pelham at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
St. James at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Locust Fork at Hanceville - 7:00 PM
Etowah at Westbrook Christian - 7:00 PM
West Blocton at Isabella - 7:00 PM
Holt at American Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Weaver at Pleasant Valley - 7:00 PM
Vestavia Hills at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Notasulga - 7:00 PM
Pickens County at South Lamar - 7:00 PM
J.B. Pennington at Susan Moore - 7:00 PM
Cleveland at Southeastern - 7:00 PM
Cold Springs at Dora - 7:00 PM
Appalachian at Ragland - 7:00 PM
Helena at Chelsea - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn at Mountain Brook - 7:00 PM
Handley at Talladega - 7:00 PM
Fairfield at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
Oneonta at Ashville - 7:15 PM
Briarwood Christian at Sylacauga - 7:30 PM
Arab at Kate D. Smith DAR - 7:30 PM
Winfield at Hubbertville - 7:30 PM
Brookwood at Paul W. Bryant - 7:30 PM
Maplesville at Dallas County - 7:30 PM
Thorsby at Montgomery Academy - 7:30 PM
Sipsey Valley at John Carroll Catholic - 7:30 PM
Ramsay at Moody - 7:30 PM
Alexandria at Cleburne County - 7:30 PM
Pell City at Oxford - 7:30 PM
Coosa Christian at Collinsville - 7:30 PM
Leeds at G.W. Carver - 7:30 PM
Corner at Springville - 7:30 PM
Prattville at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 7:30 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Northridge - 7:30 PM
Cullman at Jasper - 7:30 PM
Sumiton Christian at Lynn - 7:30 PM
Huffman at Clay-Chalkville - 7:30 PM
Sulligent at Fayette County - 7:30 PM
A.H. Parker at Minor - 7:30 PM
Gadsden City at Pinson Valley - 7:30 PM
West Morgan at Danville - 7:30 PM
Benjamin Russell at Calera - 7:30 PM
Jackson-Olin at Homewood - 7:30 PM
Bessemer City at Hueytown - 7:30 PM
Montevallo at Selma - 7:30 PM
Gaston at Glencoe - 7:45 PM
Holly Pond at Vinemont - 7:45 PM
West Point at Lawrence County - 8:00 PM
Billingsley at Francis Marion - 8:15 PM
