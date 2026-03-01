Vermont High School Boys Basketball Playoff Championship, Matchups, Schedule (VPA) - March 1, 2026
The 2026 Vermont high school boys basketball playoffs begin this week on Monday, March 2.
High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every bracket from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.
Vermont High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VPA) - March 1, 2026
Divison 4 State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 4 Boys Basketball State Championship
#17 Sharon Academy at #16 Long Trail - March 2, 6:00 PM EST (play-in game)
#9 Arlington Memorial at #8 Richford - March 2, 6:00 PM EST
#13 Grace Christian at #4 Mount St. Joseph Academy - March 3, 7:00 PM EST
#12 Poultney at #5 Twin Valley - March 3, 7:00 PM EST
#15 Blue Mountain at #2 West Rutland - March 3, 7:00 PM EST
#10 Proctor at #7 Danville - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#14 Northfield at #3 Mid Vermont Christian - March 3, 7:00 PM EST
#11 Rivendell Academy at #6 Williamstown - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
(Seed #1 Twinfield/Cabot receives a bye and awaits the winner of Long Trail/Sharon Academy)
Divison 3 State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 3 Boys Basketball State Championship
#16 Mill River at #1 Randolph Union - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#9 Enosburg Falls at #8 White River Valley - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#13 Windsor at #4 Winooski - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#12 Bellows Falls Union at #5 Vergennes - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#15 Stowe at #2 Hazen - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#10 Oxbow at #7 Peoples Academy - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#14 Green Mountain at #3 Woodstock - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#11 Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax at #6 Thetford Academy - March 3, 7:00 PM EST
Divison 2 State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 2 Boys Basketball State Championship
#9 Mt. Abraham at #8 U-32 - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#13 Lake Region at #4 Montpelier - March 3, 7:00 PM EST
#12 Spaulding at #5 Springfield - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#10 Otter Valley at #7 Middlebury Union - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#14 Missisquoi Valley at #3 Fair Haven - March 4, 7:00 PM EST
#11 Milton at #6 Harwood Union - March 3, 6:00 PM EST
(Seeds #1 Hartford and #2 Lamoille received first-round byes)
Divison 1 State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 1 Boys Basketball State Championship
#9 Brattleboro at #8 Mt. Mansfield - March 3, 7:00 PM EST
#13 North Country Union at #4 Rutland - March 2, 7:00 PM EST
#12 Essex at #5 Champlain Valley Union - March 2, 7:00 PM EST
#10 St. Johnsbury Academy at #7 Burr & Burton - March 2, 7:00 PM EST
#11 Colchester at #6 Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans - March 2, 7:00 PM EST
(Seeds #1 Rice Memorial, #2 South Burlington, and #3 Burlington received first-round byes.)
