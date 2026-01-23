Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 58 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, January 23, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Hoover faces No. 9 Vestavia Hills at home and No. 1 Gadsden City hosts Southside.
Handley at Munford - 1:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Mortimer Jordan - 1:30 PM
Mountain Brook at Woodlawn - 2:00 PM
Cleveland at J.B. Pennington - 5:00 PM
Curry at Dora - 5:30 PM
Cullman Christian at Brindlee Mountain - 5:45 PM
Donoho at Jacksonville Christian Academy - 6:00 PM
Coosa Christian at Jefferson Christian Academy - 6:00 PM
Douglas at Oneonta - 6:00 PM
West Point at Cold Springs - 6:30 PM
Berry at Hubbertville - 6:30 PM
Ellwood Christian at Billingsley - 6:30 PM
Saks at Faith Christian - 6:30 PM
Greene County at Isabella - 6:30 PM
Montgomery Academy at Thorsby - 6:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic at Pickens Academy - 7:00 PM
Cleburne County at Oxford - 7:00 PM
Cordova at Carbon Hill - 7:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Piedmont at Anniston - 7:00 PM
Hewitt-Trussville at Oak Mountain - 7:00 PM
Chelsea at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
Holtville at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Glencoe at Westbrook Christian - 7:00 PM
Hale County at Greensboro - 7:00 PM
Pelham at Helena - 7:00 PM
Paul W. Bryant at Northridge - 7:00 PM
West Blocton at American Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Lamar County at South Lamar - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley at Sand Rock - 7:00 PM
Boaz at Sardis - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Thompson - 7:00 PM
Vestavia Hills at Hoover - 7:00 PM
Prattville Christian at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Hayden at Corner - 7:15 PM
Victory Christian at Appalachian - 7:15 PM
Hamilton at Hackleburg - 7:30 PM
Midfield at Ramsay - 7:30 PM
G.W. Carver at Leeds - 7:30 PM
Weaver at Alexandria - 7:30 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 7:30 PM
Demopolis at Jemison - 7:30 PM
Hueytown at Briarwood Christian - 7:30 PM
John Carroll Catholic at Sipsey Valley - 7:30 PM
Fultondale at Tarrant - 7:30 PM
Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville - 7:30 PM
Southside at Gadsden City - 7:30 PM
Chilton County at Calera - 7:30 PM
Selma at Montevallo - 7:30 PM
Homewood at A.H. Parker - 7:30 PM
Hokes Bluff at Etowah - 7:45 PM
Moody at St. Clair County - 8:30 PM
