Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 62 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, January 30, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Hoover heads to No. 20 Hewitt-Trussville and Whitesburg Christian hosts No. 1 Gadsden City.
Alabama Aerospace & Aviation at Center Point - 1:30 PM
Shelby County at Fayetteville - 5:00 PM
St. Bernard Prep at Brindlee Mountain - 5:30 PM
Ramsay at Pinson Valley - 6:00 PM
Mountain Brook at McAdory - 6:00 PM
Gadsden City at Whitesburg Christian - 6:00 PM
Vina at Tharptown - 6:15 PM
Marion County at Cordova - 6:30 PM
Berry at Brilliant - 6:30 PM
Cullman Christian at Hanceville - 6:30 PM
Winston County at Sumiton Christian - 6:30 PM
Hazel Green at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 6:30 PM
Hackleburg at Waterloo - 6:30 PM
Priceville at West Point - 6:30 PM
Aliceville at Isabella - 6:30 PM
Westbrook Christian at Southeastern - 6:30 PM
Collinsville at Douglas - 6:30 PM
G.W. Carver at Tarrant - 7:00 PM
St. Clair County at Ashville - 7:00 PM
Fayette County at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM
Central of Clay County at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Holtville - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Helena - 7:00 PM
Ragland at West End - 7:00 PM
Athens at Central - Tuscaloosa - 7:00 PM
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe - 7:00 PM
American Christian Academy at Brookwood - 7:00 PM
Hoover at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
South Lamar at Lamar County - 7:00 PM
Leeds at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
Vinemont at East Lawrence - 7:00 PM
Spring Garden at Cedar Bluff - 7:00 PM
Gaylesville at Valley Head - 7:00 PM
Oak Mountain at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Montevallo at Jefferson Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Winterboro at Homewood - 7:00 PM
Greensboro at Greene County - 7:00 PM
Huffman at Thompson - 7:00 PM
Hartselle at Cullman - 7:00 PM
Pelham at Pell City - 7:15 PM
Oakman at Corner - 7:15 PM
Coosa Christian at Appalachian - 7:15 PM
Russellville at Hamilton - 7:30 PM
Boaz at Cherokee County - 7:30 PM
Alabama Aerospace & Aviation at McAdory - 7:30 PM
Northside at John Carroll Catholic - 7:30 PM
Carbon Hill at Winfield - 7:30 PM
Sardis at Plainview - 7:30 PM
Southside at Gaston - 7:30 PM
Meek at Falkville - 7:30 PM
Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville - 7:30 PM
Sylacauga at Central - Coosa - 7:30 PM
Jemison at Chilton County - 7:30 PM
Danville at Hatton - 7:30 PM
Chelsea at Calera - 7:30 PM
Phil Campbell at Haleyville - 7:30 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Arab - 7:30 PM
Fairfield at Woodlawn - 7:30 PM
Guntersville at Albertville - 7:30 PM
Etowah at Oneonta - 7:30 PM
Ellwood Christian at Dallas County - 7:45 PM
