Birmingham Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025
There are 80 games scheduled for the Birmingham Metro on Friday August 29, 2025 with 7 of those games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The featured match ups of the week include some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 8 Oxford is traveling to No. 11 Moody as well as No. 1 Thompson visiting Grayson in Georgia.
Birmingham Area High School Football Schedule - August 29, 2025
Sparkman vs Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa
Springville vs Fairview
St. Michael Catholic vs John Carroll Catholic
Pelham vs Oak Mountain
Oxford vs Moody
Berry vs Pickens Academy
Marbury vs Bayside Academy
Isabella vs Maplesville
Jackson-Olin vs Hartselle
Arab vs Cherokee County
Pickens County vs Tuscaloosa Academy
J.B. Pennington vs Walter Wellborn
Pell City vs Coosa Christian
Sumiton Christian vs Belgreen
Marion County vs Phillips
Ramsay vs Clay-Chalkville
Ohatchee vs Locust Fork
Gardendale vs Pinson Valley
Sulligent vs Winfield
Corner vs Dora
Cordova vs Northside
Cleveland vs Appalachian
Tarrant vs Haleyville
American Christian Academy vs Northridge
Holy Spirit Catholic vs Holt
West Blocton vs Brookwood
Vincent vs B.B. Comer
Leeds vs Shades Valley
Oak Grove vs Hayden
Meek vs Winston County
Alexandria vs Jacksonville
Shelby County vs Holtville
Huffman vs Columbia
Midfield vs Wenonah
Keith vs Dallas County
Francis Marion vs Greene County
Verbena vs Calhoun
Addison vs Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
Munford vs Lincoln
Holly Pond vs Hanceville
Douglas vs Susan Moore
Curry vs Cold Springs
Sylacauga vs Montevallo
Homewood vs Briarwood Christian
Central - Coosa vs Randolph County
Gordo vs Bibb County
Wadley vs Horseshoe Bend
Southeastern vs Vinemont
Montgomery Catholic vs St. Clair County
Chelsea vs Wetumpka
University Charter vs Hubbertville
Saks vs Piedmont
Hoover vs Spain Park
Vigor vs Tuscaloosa County
Thompson vs Grayson
Pleasant Valley vs Spring Garden
Shoals Christian vs Brilliant
West Point vs Good Hope
Donoho vs Ragland
Vina vs Brindlee Mountain
Center Point vs Fultondale
Thorsby vs Autauga Academy
Central - Tuscaloosa vs Calera
Mountain Brook vs A.H. Parker
Sipsey Valley vs Jasper
Wilson vs Danville
Glencoe vs Westbrook Christian
Cullman vs Mortimer Jordan
McAdory vs Helena
Hale County vs Oakman
Colbert Heights vs Carbon Hill
Phil Campbell vs Hamilton
South Lamar vs Fayette County
Woodlawn vs Bessemer City
Sand Rock vs West End
Cleburne County vs Sardis
Danville vs Deshler
Hewitt-Trussville vs Gadsden City
Fort Payne vs Guntersville
Boaz vs Albertville
