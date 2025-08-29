High School

Birmingham Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025

Get Birmingham area schedules and scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football season rolls into week 2 on Friday, August 29, 2025

Brady Twombly

Clay-Chalkville's Jaylen Mbakwe (9) eludes Saraland's Jermaine Paramore, Jr., (88) and Camron Laffitte (10) during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.
Clay-Chalkville's Jaylen Mbakwe (9) eludes Saraland's Jermaine Paramore, Jr., (88) and Camron Laffitte (10) during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 80 games scheduled for the Birmingham Metro on Friday August 29, 2025 with 7 of those games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The featured match ups of the week include some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 8 Oxford is traveling to No. 11 Moody as well as No. 1 Thompson visiting Grayson in Georgia.

Birmingham Area High School Football Schedule - August 29, 2025

Sparkman vs Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa

Springville vs Fairview

St. Michael Catholic vs John Carroll Catholic

Pelham vs Oak Mountain

Oxford vs Moody

Berry vs Pickens Academy

Marbury vs Bayside Academy

Isabella vs Maplesville

Jackson-Olin vs Hartselle

Arab vs Cherokee County

Pickens County vs Tuscaloosa Academy

J.B. Pennington vs Walter Wellborn

Pell City vs Coosa Christian

Sumiton Christian vs Belgreen

Marion County vs Phillips

Ramsay vs Clay-Chalkville

Ohatchee vs Locust Fork

Gardendale vs Pinson Valley

Sulligent vs Winfield

Corner vs Dora

Cordova vs Northside

Cleveland vs Appalachian

Tarrant vs Haleyville

American Christian Academy vs Northridge

Holy Spirit Catholic vs Holt

West Blocton vs Brookwood

Vincent vs B.B. Comer

Leeds vs Shades Valley

Oak Grove vs Hayden

Meek vs Winston County

Alexandria vs Jacksonville

Shelby County vs Holtville

Huffman vs Columbia

Midfield vs Wenonah

Keith vs Dallas County

Francis Marion vs Greene County

Verbena vs Calhoun

Addison vs Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Munford vs Lincoln

Holly Pond vs Hanceville

Douglas vs Susan Moore

Curry vs Cold Springs

Sylacauga vs Montevallo

Homewood vs Briarwood Christian

Central - Coosa vs Randolph County

Gordo vs Bibb County

Wadley vs Horseshoe Bend

Southeastern vs Vinemont

Montgomery Catholic vs St. Clair County

Chelsea vs Wetumpka

University Charter vs Hubbertville

Saks vs Piedmont

Hoover vs Spain Park

Vigor vs Tuscaloosa County

Thompson vs Grayson

Pleasant Valley vs Spring Garden

Shoals Christian vs Brilliant

West Point vs Good Hope

Donoho vs Ragland

Vina vs Brindlee Mountain

Center Point vs Fultondale

Thorsby vs Autauga Academy

Central - Tuscaloosa vs Calera

Mountain Brook vs A.H. Parker

Sipsey Valley vs Jasper

Wilson vs Danville

Glencoe vs Westbrook Christian

Cullman vs Mortimer Jordan

McAdory vs Helena

Hale County vs Oakman

Colbert Heights vs Carbon Hill

Phil Campbell vs Hamilton

South Lamar vs Fayette County

Woodlawn vs Bessemer City

Sand Rock vs West End

Cleburne County vs Sardis

Danville vs Deshler

Hewitt-Trussville vs Gadsden City

Fort Payne vs Guntersville

Boaz vs Albertville

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

