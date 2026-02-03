Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 57 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Guntersville hosts Section and No. 22 Prattville heads to No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville.
Alabama School for the Deaf at Walter Wellborn - 5:00 PM
Pleasant Valley at Donoho - 5:00 PM
Ohatchee at Cleburne County - 5:00 PM
A.P. Brewer at Meek - 5:00 PM
Dora at Oakman - 5:00 PM
West Blocton at Berry - 5:00 PM
Woodland at Munford - 5:00 PM
Pleasant Grove at Winterboro - 5:00 PM
Wadley at Ranburne - 5:00 PM
Fort Payne at Anniston - 5:00 PM
Cedar Bluff at Jacksonville Christian Academy - 5:00 PM
Vina at Shoals Christian - 5:00 PM
Billingsley at Marbury - 5:00 PM
J.B. Pennington at Oneonta - 5:00 PM
Coosa Christian at Saks - 5:00 PM
Isabella at Holtville - 5:00 PM
Phil Campbell at Russellville - 5:00 PM
Southeastern at Center Point - 5:00 PM
Sylvania at Sand Rock - 5:00 PM
Locust Fork at West Point - 5:00 PM
Winston County at Tharptown - 5:00 PM
Collinsville at Valley Head - 5:00 PM
Addison at Cold Springs - 5:00 PM
Victory Christian at Fayetteville - 5:00 PM
Hayden at Mortimer Jordan - 5:30 PM
Cleveland at Woodville - 5:30 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Gordo - 5:30 PM
Cherokee County at North Sand Mountain - 5:30 PM
Boaz at Asbury - 5:30 PM
White Plains at Glencoe - 5:30 PM
Crossville at West End - 5:30 PM
Alexandria at Jacksonville - 5:30 PM
Hanceville at Cullman - 5:30 PM
Prattville at Hewitt-Trussville - 5:30 PM
Good Hope at Priceville - 5:30 PM
Winfield at Marion County - 5:30 PM
Autauga Academy at Thorsby - 5:30 PM
Arab at Hartselle - 5:45 PM
Lawrence County at Haleyville - 5:45 PM
Oak Grove at Pell City - 5:45 PM
Phillips at Hamilton - 6:00 PM
Westbrook Christian at St. Clair County - 6:00 PM
Southside at Douglas - 6:00 PM
Calera at Oak Mountain - 6:00 PM
Carbon Hill at Corner - 6:00 PM
McAdory at John Carroll Catholic - 6:00 PM
Wenonah at Midfield - 6:00 PM
Maplesville at Montevallo - 6:00 PM
Sardis at Hokes Bluff - 6:00 PM
Clements at Danville - 6:00 PM
Section at Guntersville - 6:00 PM
Talladega at Minor - 6:00 PM
Pickens County at Bibb County - 6:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.