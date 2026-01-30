Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 62 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, January 30, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 25 Mountain Brook hosts No. 25 Northridge and No. 3 Hazel Green heads to No. 13 Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa.
Shelby County at Fayetteville - 3:30 PM
St. Bernard Prep at Brindlee Mountain - 4:00 PM
Berry at Brilliant - 5:00 PM
Winston County at Sumiton Christian - 5:00 PM
Hackleburg at Waterloo - 5:00 PM
Aliceville at Isabella - 5:00 PM
Hazel Green at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 5:00 PM
Westbrook Christian at Southeastern - 5:00 PM
Vina at Tharptown - 5:00 PM
Collinsville at Douglas - 5:00 PM
Gaylesville at Valley Head - 5:00 PM
Cordova at Marion County - 5:00 PM
G.W. Carver at Tarrant - 5:30 PM
Ashville at Springville - 5:30 PM
Fayette County at Hubbertville - 5:30 PM
Northridge at Mountain Brook - 5:30 PM
Cullman Christian at Hanceville - 5:30 PM
Leeds at Spain Park - 5:30 PM
Marbury at Holtville - 5:30 PM
Meek at Falkville - 5:30 PM
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe - 5:30 PM
Bibb County at Helena - 5:30 PM
Winterboro at Homewood - 5:30 PM
Athens at Central - Tuscaloosa - 5:30 PM
Ragland at West End - 5:30 PM
Oak Mountain at Vestavia Hills - 5:30 PM
Hartselle at Cullman - 5:30 PM
Hoover at Hewitt-Trussville - 5:30 PM
Vinemont at East Lawrence - 5:30 PM
West Point at Priceville - 5:30 PM
Spring Garden at Cedar Bluff - 5:30 PM
South Lamar at Lamar County - 5:30 PM
Etowah at Oneonta - 5:45 PM
Phil Campbell at Haleyville - 5:45 PM
Coosa Christian at Appalachian - 5:45 PM
Pelham at Pell City - 5:45 PM
Russellville at Hamilton - 6:00 PM
Montevallo at Jefferson Christian Academy - 6:00 PM
Ellwood Christian at Dallas County - 6:00 PM
Huffman at Thompson - 6:00 PM
Fairfield at Woodlawn - 6:00 PM
Boaz at Cherokee County - 6:00 PM
Oakman at Corner - 6:00 PM
Carbon Hill at Winfield - 6:00 PM
Greensboro at Greene County - 6:00 PM
Sardis at Plainview - 6:00 PM
Vincent at Victory Christian - 6:00 PM
Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville - 6:00 PM
Northside at John Carroll Catholic - 6:00 PM
Southside at Gaston - 6:00 PM
American Christian Academy at Brookwood - 6:00 PM
Guntersville at Albertville - 6:00 PM
Sylacauga at Central - Coosa - 6:00 PM
Central of Clay County at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM
Chelsea at Calera - 6:00 PM
Danville at Hatton - 6:00 PM
Jemison at Chilton County - 6:00 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Arab - 6:00 PM
McAdory at Tuscaloosa County - 6:15 PM
