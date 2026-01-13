High School

Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026

Get Birmingham area schedules and scores as the 2026 Alabama high school girls basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 13

Gray Reid

Hewitt-Trussville vs Hueytown from Dec. 12, 2025
Hewitt-Trussville vs Hueytown from Dec. 12, 2025 / David Leong

There are 74 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

Birmingham High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Vestavia Hills heads to No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville and No. 13 Hillcrest -Tuscaloosa hosts No. 22 Prattville.

Arab at Asbury - 3:00 PM CST

Anniston at Munford - 4:30 PM CST

Spring Garden at Ranburne - 4:30 PM CST

Curry at Tarrant - 4:30 PM CST

Vincent at Horseshoe Bend - 4:30 PM CST

Shades Valley at Cornerstone - 5:00 PM CST

Oakman at Gordo - 5:00 PM CST

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Donoho - 5:00 PM CST

Brilliant at Hackleburg - 5:00 PM CST

Wadley at Winterboro - 5:00 PM CST

Altamont at Midfield - 5:00 PM CST

J.B. Pennington at Susan Moore - 5:00 PM CST

Shelby County at Central of Clay County - 5:00 PM CST

Vina at Belgreen - 5:30 PM CST

Helena at Chelsea - 5:30 PM CST

Pickens Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic - 5:30 PM CST

Woodlawn at Mountain Brook - 5:30 PM CST

Thompson at Tuscaloosa County - 5:30 PM CST

Hoover at Oak Mountain - 5:30 PM CST

Cold Springs at Dora - 5:30 PM CST

Appalachian at Ragland - 5:30 PM CST

St. James at Marbury - 5:30 PM CST

Locust Fork at Hanceville - 5:30 PM CST

Falkville at Winston County - 5:30 PM CST

West Blocton at Isabella - 5:30 PM CST

Holt at American Christian Academy - 5:30 PM CST

Weaver at Pleasant Valley - 5:30 PM CST

Vestavia Hills at Hewitt-Trussville - 5:30 PM CST

Verbena at Notasulga - 5:30 PM CST

Pickens County at South Lamar - 5:30 PM CST

Cleveland at Southeastern - 5:30 PM CST

Center Point at Hayden - 5:45 PM CST

Cordova at Meek - 5:45 PM CST

Maplesville at Dallas County - 5:45 PM CST

Etowah at Westbrook Christian - 5:45 PM CST

Fairview at Russellville - 5:45 PM CST

Haleyville at Carbon Hill - 5:45 PM CST

Brindlee Mountain at Albertville - 6:00 PM CST

Winfield at Hubbertville - 6:00 PM CST

Gadsden City at Pinson Valley - 6:00 PM CST

Brookwood at Paul W. Bryant - 6:00 PM CST

Randolph County at Walter Wellborn - 6:00 PM CST

Thorsby at Montgomery Academy - 6:00 PM CST

Fairfield at Oak Grove - 6:00 PM CST

Ramsay at Moody - 6:00 PM CST

Leeds at G.W. Carver - 6:00 PM CST

Pell City at Oxford - 6:00 PM CST

Coosa Christian at Collinsville - 6:00 PM CST

Oneonta at Ashville - 6:00 PM CST

Alexandria at Cleburne County - 6:00 PM CST

Corner at Springville - 6:00 PM CST

Cullman at Jasper - 6:00 PM CST

Huffman at Clay-Chalkville - 6:00 PM CST

Sumiton Christian at Lynn - 6:00 PM CST

Sipsey Valley at John Carroll Catholic - 6:00 PM CST

Sulligent at Fayette County - 6:00 PM CST

Prattville at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 6:00 PM CST

East Lawrence at Good Hope - 6:00 PM CST

Benjamin Russell at Calera - 6:00 PM CST

West Morgan at Danville - 6:00 PM CST

Central - Tuscaloosa at Northridge - 6:00 PM CST

Briarwood Christian at Sylacauga - 6:00 PM CST

Bessemer City at Hueytown - 6:00 PM CST

A.H. Parker at Minor - 6:00 PM CST

Handley at Talladega - 6:00 PM CST

Jackson-Olin at Homewood - 6:00 PM CST

Montevallo at Selma - 6:00 PM CST

Gaston at Southside - 6:15 PM CST

Billingsley at Francis Marion - 6:15 PM CST

Holly Pond at Vinemont - 6:30 PM CST

West Point at Lawrence County - 6:30 PM CST

Piedmont at Ohatchee - 7:00 PM CST

