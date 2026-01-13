Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 74 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Vestavia Hills heads to No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville and No. 13 Hillcrest -Tuscaloosa hosts No. 22 Prattville.
Arab at Asbury - 3:00 PM CST
Anniston at Munford - 4:30 PM CST
Spring Garden at Ranburne - 4:30 PM CST
Curry at Tarrant - 4:30 PM CST
Vincent at Horseshoe Bend - 4:30 PM CST
Shades Valley at Cornerstone - 5:00 PM CST
Oakman at Gordo - 5:00 PM CST
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Donoho - 5:00 PM CST
Brilliant at Hackleburg - 5:00 PM CST
Wadley at Winterboro - 5:00 PM CST
Altamont at Midfield - 5:00 PM CST
J.B. Pennington at Susan Moore - 5:00 PM CST
Shelby County at Central of Clay County - 5:00 PM CST
Vina at Belgreen - 5:30 PM CST
Helena at Chelsea - 5:30 PM CST
Pickens Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic - 5:30 PM CST
Woodlawn at Mountain Brook - 5:30 PM CST
Thompson at Tuscaloosa County - 5:30 PM CST
Hoover at Oak Mountain - 5:30 PM CST
Cold Springs at Dora - 5:30 PM CST
Appalachian at Ragland - 5:30 PM CST
St. James at Marbury - 5:30 PM CST
Locust Fork at Hanceville - 5:30 PM CST
Falkville at Winston County - 5:30 PM CST
West Blocton at Isabella - 5:30 PM CST
Holt at American Christian Academy - 5:30 PM CST
Weaver at Pleasant Valley - 5:30 PM CST
Vestavia Hills at Hewitt-Trussville - 5:30 PM CST
Verbena at Notasulga - 5:30 PM CST
Pickens County at South Lamar - 5:30 PM CST
Cleveland at Southeastern - 5:30 PM CST
Center Point at Hayden - 5:45 PM CST
Cordova at Meek - 5:45 PM CST
Maplesville at Dallas County - 5:45 PM CST
Etowah at Westbrook Christian - 5:45 PM CST
Fairview at Russellville - 5:45 PM CST
Haleyville at Carbon Hill - 5:45 PM CST
Brindlee Mountain at Albertville - 6:00 PM CST
Winfield at Hubbertville - 6:00 PM CST
Gadsden City at Pinson Valley - 6:00 PM CST
Brookwood at Paul W. Bryant - 6:00 PM CST
Randolph County at Walter Wellborn - 6:00 PM CST
Thorsby at Montgomery Academy - 6:00 PM CST
Fairfield at Oak Grove - 6:00 PM CST
Ramsay at Moody - 6:00 PM CST
Leeds at G.W. Carver - 6:00 PM CST
Pell City at Oxford - 6:00 PM CST
Coosa Christian at Collinsville - 6:00 PM CST
Oneonta at Ashville - 6:00 PM CST
Alexandria at Cleburne County - 6:00 PM CST
Corner at Springville - 6:00 PM CST
Cullman at Jasper - 6:00 PM CST
Huffman at Clay-Chalkville - 6:00 PM CST
Sumiton Christian at Lynn - 6:00 PM CST
Sipsey Valley at John Carroll Catholic - 6:00 PM CST
Sulligent at Fayette County - 6:00 PM CST
Prattville at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 6:00 PM CST
East Lawrence at Good Hope - 6:00 PM CST
Benjamin Russell at Calera - 6:00 PM CST
West Morgan at Danville - 6:00 PM CST
Central - Tuscaloosa at Northridge - 6:00 PM CST
Briarwood Christian at Sylacauga - 6:00 PM CST
Bessemer City at Hueytown - 6:00 PM CST
A.H. Parker at Minor - 6:00 PM CST
Handley at Talladega - 6:00 PM CST
Jackson-Olin at Homewood - 6:00 PM CST
Montevallo at Selma - 6:00 PM CST
Gaston at Southside - 6:15 PM CST
Billingsley at Francis Marion - 6:15 PM CST
Holly Pond at Vinemont - 6:30 PM CST
West Point at Lawrence County - 6:30 PM CST
Piedmont at Ohatchee - 7:00 PM CST
