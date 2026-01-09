Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 74 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, January 9, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Hoover faces No. 15 Vestavia Hills and No. 14 Chelsea takes on Spain Park at home.
Alabama School for the Deaf at Winterboro - 4:30 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Gardendale - 4:30 PM
Faith Christian at Gaylesville - 5:00 PM
Wadley at Horseshoe Bend - 5:00 PM
Corner at Hayden - 5:15 PM
Holt at Prattville Christian - 5:15 PM
Carbon Hill at Gordo - 5:30 PM
Spain Park at Chelsea - 5:30 PM
John Carroll Catholic at Northside - 5:30 PM
Prattville at Tuscaloosa County - 5:30 PM
Tarrant at Dora - 5:30 PM
Woodlawn at Center Point - 5:30 PM
Weaver at Piedmont - 5:30 PM
A.H. Parker at Homewood - 5:30 PM
Hoover at Vestavia Hills - 5:30 PM
Sipsey Valley at American Christian Academy - 5:30 PM
Oak Mountain at Hewitt-Trussville - 5:30 PM
West End at Southeastern - 5:30 PM
West Point at Russellville - 5:45 PM
Jemison at Maplesville - 6:00 PM
Ramsay at Leeds - 6:00 PM
Northridge at Paul W. Bryant - 6:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic at Pickens County - 6:00 PM
Clay-Chalkville at Pinson Valley - 6:00 PM
Walter Wellborn at Saks - 6:00 PM
Mountain Brook at Huffman - 6:00 PM
Midfield at B.B. Comer - 6:00 PM
G.W. Carver at Moody - 6:00 PM
Oakman at Winfield - 6:00 PM
Southside at Ashville - 6:00 PM
Cornerstone at Fultondale - 6:00 PM
Vincent at Ranburne - 6:00 PM
Hueytown at Pleasant Grove - 6:00 PM
Helena at Pelham - 6:00 PM
Cherokee County at White Plains - 6:00 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Brookwood - 6:00 PM
Jacksonville at St. Clair County - 6:00 PM
Cedar Bluff at Pleasant Valley - 6:00 PM
Collinsville at Fyffe - 6:00 PM
Thompson at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 6:00 PM
Childersburg at Central - Coosa - 6:00 PM
Elmore County at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM
Cullman at Calera - 6:00 PM
Gaston at Sand Rock - 6:00 PM
Etowah at Hokes Bluff - 6:00 PM
Good Hope at Danville - 6:00 PM
Fort Payne at Gadsden City - 6:00 PM
Scottsboro at Arab - 6:00 PM
Briarwood Christian at Shelby County - 6:00 PM
Cleburne County at Lincoln - 6:00 PM
Central of Clay County at Sylacauga - 6:00 PM
Fairview at Guntersville - 6:00 PM
Bessemer City at McAdory - 6:00 PM
Hubbertville at Berry - 6:00 PM
Minor at Jackson-Olin - 6:00 PM
Oneonta at Westbrook Christian - 6:15 PM
Coosa Christian at Donoho - 6:30 PM
Pell City at Springville - 6:30 PM
Vinemont at Hanceville - 6:30 PM
