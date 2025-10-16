High School

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Birmingham area schedules and scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football continues on Thursday, October 16

Gray Reid

Mountain Brook vs Clay-Chalkville from Oct. 3, 2025
Mountain Brook vs Clay-Chalkville from Oct. 3, 2025 / David Leong

There are 91 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 22 Homewood at No. 10 A.H. Parker

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, October 16.

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 89 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, October 17.

G.W. Carver (4-1) at Ramsay (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

R.C. Hatch (3-4) at Pickens Academy (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Pleasant Grove (3-4) at West Blocton (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Springville (1-6) at Moody (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Tharptown (1-6) at Winston County (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Talladega (1-6) at Handley (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Ragland (2-5) at Gaylesville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Pinson Valley (3-4) at Pell City (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Carbon Hill (1-6) at Midfield (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

West End (2-6) at Coosa Christian (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

North Sand Mountain (7-0) at Pleasant Valley (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Walter Wellborn (4-2) at Locust Fork (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Sulligent (4-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Glencoe (5-2) at Ohatchee (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Prattville (4-3) at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Winfield (6-2) at Hanceville (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

John Carroll Catholic (2-6) at Corner (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Gordo (7-1) at Phil Campbell (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Ashville (5-2) at Hokes Bluff (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Etowah (0-7) at White Plains (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Woodville (6-1) at Appalachian (8-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamilton (8-0) at Haleyville (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST

Tarrant (1-7) at Holt (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Scottsboro (5-3) at Arab (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Oak Grove (6-1) at American Christian Academy (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Berry (4-2) at Pickens County (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Elmore County (4-3) at Marbury (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Meek (4-3) at Cherokee (1-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Wenonah (4-3) at Hayden (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST

Maplesville (7-0) at Keith (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Cherokee County (6-2) at Alexandria (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

B.B. Comer (1-6) at Dadeville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Falkville (5-2) at Cleveland (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Gaston (1-6) at Pisgah (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Fyffe (6-1) at Holly Pond (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Dallas County (2-5) at Thomasville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Phillips (2-5) at Waterloo (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Lamar County (2-5) at Aliceville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Fairview (7-0) at Sardis (1-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Vincent (5-2) at Isabella (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Oneonta (4-3) at Anniston (7-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Childersburg (0-7) at Randolph County (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Pelham (3-4) at Benjamin Russell (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Oakman (3-4) at Vinemont (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Lincoln (2-5) at St. Clair County (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Fairfield (3-4) at Bibb County (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Cedar Bluff (2-6) at Sand Rock (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Oxford (4-3) at Clay-Chalkville (8-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Demopolis (5-2) at Jemison (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Shoals Christian (3-4) at Hackleburg (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Weaver (2-5) at Piedmont (7-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Addison (7-1) at Vina (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Hewitt-Trussville (6-2) at Oak Mountain (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Vestavia Hills (5-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Hubbertville (7-0) at Lynn (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Hueytown (4-3) at Brookwood (2-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Decatur (2-6) at Cullman (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST

South Lamar (1-5) at Brilliant (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

LaFayette (2-5) at Central - Coosa (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Fayette County (6-2) at Good Hope (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Donoho (0-6) at Victory Christian (1-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Collinsville (5-2) at Brindlee Mountain (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Selma (2-4) at Shelby County (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Spring Garden (5-3) at Ider (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Notasulga (4-1) at Billingsley (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Greensboro (4-3) at Thorsby (7-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Spain Park (5-2) at Calera (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Homewood (6-1) at A.H. Parker (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Woodland (2-5) at Fayetteville (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Huffman (1-6) at Mountain Brook (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Cold Springs (6-2) at Southeastern (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Thompson (6-2) at Hoover (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Montevallo (1-6) at Sipsey Valley (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Choctaw County (3-4) at Holy Spirit Catholic (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST

J.B. Pennington (5-3) at Westbrook Christian (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Northridge (4-4) at Bessemer City (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Gadsden City (4-3) at Southside (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Chelsea (5-2) at Helena (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Leeds (6-2) at Center Point (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

West Point (4-3) at Russellville (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Hale County (4-3) at Sumter Central (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Woodlawn (1-6) at Gardendale (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST

Hazel Green (2-5) at Fort Payne (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Dora (2-6) at Curry (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST

McAdory (5-1) at Paul W. Bryant (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Fultondale (2-5) at Cordova (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Boaz (6-1) at Guntersville (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Hatton (4-3) at Danville (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Published
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

