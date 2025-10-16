Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 91 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 22 Homewood at No. 10 A.H. Parker
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, October 16.
View all Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, October 17.
G.W. Carver (4-1) at Ramsay (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
R.C. Hatch (3-4) at Pickens Academy (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Pleasant Grove (3-4) at West Blocton (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Springville (1-6) at Moody (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Tharptown (1-6) at Winston County (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Talladega (1-6) at Handley (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Ragland (2-5) at Gaylesville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Pinson Valley (3-4) at Pell City (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Carbon Hill (1-6) at Midfield (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
West End (2-6) at Coosa Christian (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
North Sand Mountain (7-0) at Pleasant Valley (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Walter Wellborn (4-2) at Locust Fork (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Sulligent (4-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Glencoe (5-2) at Ohatchee (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Prattville (4-3) at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Winfield (6-2) at Hanceville (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
John Carroll Catholic (2-6) at Corner (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Gordo (7-1) at Phil Campbell (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Ashville (5-2) at Hokes Bluff (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Etowah (0-7) at White Plains (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Woodville (6-1) at Appalachian (8-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamilton (8-0) at Haleyville (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST
Tarrant (1-7) at Holt (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Scottsboro (5-3) at Arab (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Oak Grove (6-1) at American Christian Academy (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Berry (4-2) at Pickens County (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Elmore County (4-3) at Marbury (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Meek (4-3) at Cherokee (1-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Wenonah (4-3) at Hayden (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST
Maplesville (7-0) at Keith (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Cherokee County (6-2) at Alexandria (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
B.B. Comer (1-6) at Dadeville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Falkville (5-2) at Cleveland (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Gaston (1-6) at Pisgah (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Fyffe (6-1) at Holly Pond (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Dallas County (2-5) at Thomasville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Phillips (2-5) at Waterloo (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Lamar County (2-5) at Aliceville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Fairview (7-0) at Sardis (1-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Vincent (5-2) at Isabella (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Oneonta (4-3) at Anniston (7-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Childersburg (0-7) at Randolph County (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Pelham (3-4) at Benjamin Russell (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Oakman (3-4) at Vinemont (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Lincoln (2-5) at St. Clair County (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Fairfield (3-4) at Bibb County (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Cedar Bluff (2-6) at Sand Rock (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Oxford (4-3) at Clay-Chalkville (8-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Demopolis (5-2) at Jemison (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Shoals Christian (3-4) at Hackleburg (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Weaver (2-5) at Piedmont (7-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Addison (7-1) at Vina (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Hewitt-Trussville (6-2) at Oak Mountain (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Vestavia Hills (5-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Hubbertville (7-0) at Lynn (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Hueytown (4-3) at Brookwood (2-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Decatur (2-6) at Cullman (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST
South Lamar (1-5) at Brilliant (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
LaFayette (2-5) at Central - Coosa (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Fayette County (6-2) at Good Hope (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Donoho (0-6) at Victory Christian (1-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Collinsville (5-2) at Brindlee Mountain (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Selma (2-4) at Shelby County (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Spring Garden (5-3) at Ider (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Notasulga (4-1) at Billingsley (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Greensboro (4-3) at Thorsby (7-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Spain Park (5-2) at Calera (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Homewood (6-1) at A.H. Parker (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Woodland (2-5) at Fayetteville (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Huffman (1-6) at Mountain Brook (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Cold Springs (6-2) at Southeastern (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Thompson (6-2) at Hoover (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Montevallo (1-6) at Sipsey Valley (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Choctaw County (3-4) at Holy Spirit Catholic (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST
J.B. Pennington (5-3) at Westbrook Christian (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Northridge (4-4) at Bessemer City (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Gadsden City (4-3) at Southside (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Chelsea (5-2) at Helena (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Leeds (6-2) at Center Point (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
West Point (4-3) at Russellville (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Hale County (4-3) at Sumter Central (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Woodlawn (1-6) at Gardendale (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST
Hazel Green (2-5) at Fort Payne (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Dora (2-6) at Curry (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST
McAdory (5-1) at Paul W. Bryant (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Fultondale (2-5) at Cordova (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Boaz (6-1) at Guntersville (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Hatton (4-3) at Danville (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
