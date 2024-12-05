Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix in attendance at Alabama high school football state championship game
Not everyday do you get to see a current NFL quarterback at your high school football game.
Well, unless your head football coach is the father of said professional signal caller.
That's the case in tinight's Class 7A Alabama high school football state championship game between Phenix City Central and Thompson. Current Denver Broncos' starting quarterback Bo Nix is in attendance to see his father, Patrick, coach in the state title game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
Down below is a photo taken by Al.com of Nix attending the 7A state title game.
Nix played his high school ball at Pinson Valley High School, which he would end up committing anf signing with Auburn before he starred at Oregon. In 2018, Nix was Alabama's Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year.
Back in the spring, the Broncos selected Nix as the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix has started all 13 games for Denver, throwing for 2,842 yards and 17 touchdowns so far.
Down below is 247Sports' evaluation of Nix when he was at Pinson Valley.
Big enough quarterback with some stockiness that looks capable of holding up to some hits on the next level. Very instinctive passer that has creativity as a playmaker. Shows sudden movement and reactive quickness in the pocket both to avoid rushers and to deliver the football. Quick thinker. Possesses light feet with good energy. Extremely accurate, particularly on short and intermediate throws. More athletic than you realize and can be a threat in the run game. Does not have an overpowering arm and can float downfield big throws. Has strong football pedigree. Looks like a multi-year starter and impact quarterback that fits today’s game well. Potential early round NFL Draft pick.
