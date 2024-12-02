SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (12/2/2024)
The second round of the Mater Dei-St. John Bosco rivalry wasn’t the beatdown of their regular-season meeting, but the No. 1 Monarchs still came away with a 31-24 victory in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final to make themselves the choice to represent Southern California in the Open Division title game in two weeks.
The Braves’ only two defeats this season were to their Trinity League rivals. They fell 10 spots to No. 20 in this week’s Power 25.
One team dropped out of this week’s rankings after Armwood lost in the Florida 6A regional final, making way for Pennsylvania power St. Joseph’s Prep to return to the Power 25.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 16 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
December 2, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. No. 20 St. John Bosco 31-24
The Monarchs didn’t dominate the rematch with their Trinity League rivals, but thanks to three touchdowns by Jordon Davison — who could have scored a fourth late but decided instead to kill the clock — they won a second consecutive CIF Southern Section Division 1 title and received a berth in the Open Division state final.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 21 De La Salle, CIF Open Division championship
2. Duncanville (Texas) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. The Woodlands (Texas) 42-20
Kealon Russell and Dakorien Moore connected for two first-quarter touchdowns and hooked up twice in the second half for scores, and Russell finished with six touchdown passes as the Panthers emerged from the UIL 6A Division I regional semifinals to face Bridgeland in the final.
Next: Dec. 5 vs. Bridgeland (Cypress, Texas), UIL 6A Division I quarterfinals
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. Arbor View (Las Vegas) 69-7
The Gaels dominated the Aggies for the second time this season to claim their fourth consecutive Class 5A Division I championship and 21st state title. Maika Eugenio threw for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as Bishop Gorman built a 48-0 halftime lead.
Next: Season over
4. Milton (Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) 56-14
The Eagles ran their win streak to 23 and kept alive their drive to add a 5A state title to the 7A crown they won a year ago. Milton led 28-14 late in the second quarter before blowing the game open, with Luke Nickel finishing 16 of 24 for 335 yards and five touchdowns. TJ Lester ran for 163 yards and two scores.
Next: Dec. 6 vs. No. 22 Lee County, Georgia 5A semifinals
5. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Coppell (Texas) 35-24
It wasn’t easy, but the Panthers erased a 21-13 deficit late in the second quarter, with Cornelius Warren’s 2-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion tying the score right before halftime. He added a 40-yard burst for the go-ahead score with 8:51 left in the third quarter.
Next: Dec. 5 vs. Allen (Texas), UIL 6A Division 1 quarterfinals
6. North Shore (Galena Park, Texas) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Katy (Texas) 42-28
The Mustangs have been a finalist in five of the past six UIL 6A Division 1 tournaments and are two wins from a fourth consecutive appearance in the final after winning their Region III semifinal. North Shore led 28-21 after three quarters, and Kaleb Bailey finished a spectacular game with his fifth touchdown pass, followed by D’Andrew Hardeman Jr.’s 25-yard scoring run with 5:39 left for a 42-21 lead.
Next: Dec. 5 vs. No. 14 Atascocita, UIL 6A Division 1 quarterfinals
7. Carrollton (Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) 46-6
The Trojans eased their way to the 6A semifinals, building a 26-0 halftime lead. Dylan Bishop threw for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and Kimauri Farmer ran for 115 yards and two scores.
Next: Dec. 6 vs. No. 11 Buford, Georgia 6A semifinals
8. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) 25-7
The Crusaders defeated their rivals for the second time this season to complete a fourth consecutive Non-Public A championship, with three of those title-game victories coming against the Ironmen. Senior Naiim Parrish grabbed his school-record 15th career interception, freshman Jackson Vaughn had a season-high four sacks, and the Crusaders recorded two safeties to go with two fourth-quarter touchdown runs from sophomore Bryan Porter.
Next: Season over
9. Lakeland (Fla.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech 24-21
The Dreadnaughts needed a 34-yard field goal from senior Calum Muldoon with three seconds left to keep alive their dream of winning a third consecutive state title. Titans quarterback Darryon Jones scored on an 8-yard run with 49 seconds left, with a potential go-ahead conversion nullified by a penalty, leading to Tampa Bay Tech kicking a tying PAT instead.
Next: Dec. 5 vs. Manatee (Bradenton, Fla.), Florida 5A semifinals
10. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Def. Johnson (Buda, Texas) 52-14
The Chaparrals reached the Region IV final in impressive fashion and will face Lake Travis in a rematch of their Battle of the Lakes rivalry game — Westlake won their first meeting 28-16. Senior Brandon Clark, usually a standout in the Chaparrals secondary, also received action at running back because of injuries and scored on runs of 51 and 13 yards for the first offensive touchdowns of his career.
Next: Dec. 5 vs. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), UIL 6A Division 1 quarterfinals
11. Buford (Ga.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Def. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) 43-7
The Wolves hadn’t faced their nearby quarterfinal opponent in the past quarter-century, but they showed little mercy in rolling to a semifinal showdown with fellow Power 25 team Carrollton. Dayton Raiola was 7 of 13 for 74 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score, and Justin Baker added 91 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Next: Dec. 6 vs. No. 7 Carrollton, Georgia 6A semifinals
12. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Season over
The Cavaliers have won three consecutive MIAA A titles.
13. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Idle
The Red Raiders’ rematch with defending champion McCallie for Tennessee’s Division II-AAA title is on tap for Thursday night.
Next: Dec. 5 vs. McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Tennessee Division II-AAA final
14. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Fulshear (Texas) 47-42
The Eagles survived against the previously undefeated Chargers, who took a 42-41 lead on a fleaflicker with less than three minutes to play. Oklahoma-bound running back Troy Blaylock scored his fifth touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run in the final two minutes, and Kaden Anderson intercepted a last-gasp pass to send Atascocita to the regional final and a rematch with No. 6 North Shore, which beat the Eagles 27-23 in late October.
Next: Dec. 5 vs. No. 6 North Shore, UIL 6A Division 1 quarterfinals
15. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Edison (Miami) 49-6
The Lions Express keeps rolling along as they’ve defeated three playoff opponents by a combined 182-6. Arwin Jackson scored twice in the second quarter, and Denarius Gray returned an interception 20 yards for another score as Chaminade-Madonna built a 42-6 halftime lead.
Next: Dec. 6 vs. Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Florida Class 1A semifinals
16. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) 56-24
The defending Open Division champion Lions earned a spot in a second consecutive final after a blistering offensive display in the second quarter, outscoring the Huskies 21-3 in the period to lead 35-10 at halftime. Senior quarterback Hayden Fletcher had touchdown passes of 31 yards to Jayden Sanchez and 7 yards to Drace Wadlington in the quarter.
Next: Dec. 7 vs. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.), Arizona Open Division final
17. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Centerville (Ohio) 49-10
The Crusaders were in the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year and finally advanced to their first title game since 2013 as junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski kept his remarkable season going. He finished 13 of 18 for 431 yards and six touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 4,109 yards (18th on Ohio’s all-time single-season list) and 56 touchdowns (tied for 12th).
Next: Dec. 6 vs. Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio), Ohio Division I final
18. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Season over
The Chargers won their second consecutive Utah 6A state championship and fifth since 2018.
19. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Northern Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.) 55-0
Greg Fee had four touchdown passes, and Anthony Barrion ran for one touchdown and caught a touchdown pass as the Warriors cruised to their third consecutive postseason victory. They’ve defeated AL Brown, Sun Valley and Northern Guilford by a combined 144-19.
Next: Dec. 6 vs. East Forsyth (Kernersville, N.C.), North Carolina 4A quarterfinals
20. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Mater Dei 31-24
The Braves gave the Monarchs a much tougher game than their first meeting, but it wasn’t enough to win the rematch in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
Next: Season over
21. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Idle
The Spartans had the week off as the rest of the CIF sections completed their tournaments. Sunday, the CIF announced they’ve been selected to play No. 1 Mater Dei in the CIF Open Division championship game.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 1 Mater Dei, CIF Open Division championship
22. Lee County (Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.) 64-0
The Trojans ended the Yellow Jackets’ best playoff run since 1982 in emphatic fashion, racking up 474 yards. Weston Bryan had three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to increase his school-record total to 59 combined touchdowns.
Next: Dec. 6 vs. No. 4 Milton, Georgia 5A playoffs
23. East St. Louis (Ill.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Geneva (Ill.) 48-28
The Flyers won their 11th state title, but it wasn’t without a fight as the Vikings — in their first state final since 2008 — trailed just 34-28 midway through the third quarter of the 6A championship game. Ronnie GoMiller turned a short pass over the middle into an 81-yard touchdown, and after a three-and-out, Larevious Woods scored his third touchdown (from 31 yards) to help seal the victory.
Next: Season over
24. Bryant (Ark.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Def. Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) 41-7
The Hornets will make their seventh trip to the state final in the past eight seasons after a dominant performance against the Bruins. They’ll seek to start a new title streak after having their run snapped at five by Bentonville last year. Senior running back Myron Thrash Jr. ran for two first-quarter touchdowns, and Jordan Walker also ran for two scores. Bryant will get the chance to avenge its loss to the Tigers in next weekend’s championship game.
Next: Dec. 7 vs. Bentonville (Ark.), Arkansas 7A final
25. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) (10-2)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Downingtown (Pa.) West 36-7
The Hawks make their return to the Power 25 three weeks after avenging their regular-season loss to La Salle College. They followed that win with routs of Imhotep Prep, Parkland and the Whippets to earn a chance at a third consecutive state title. Khyan Billups ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and Charlie Foulke was 16 of 30 for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Next: Dec. 7 vs. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.), Pennsylvania Class 6A final
Dropped out
24. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Just missed
Anderson (Cincinnati)
DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
DeSoto (Texas)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Venice (Fla.)
Westside (Anderson, S.C.)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
