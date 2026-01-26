Elite 330-Pound Alabama HS OL Recruit Displays His Athleticism on the Basketball Court

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Jatori Williams has Decommitted from Alabama, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 320 IOL from Phenix City, AL had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since September



He’s a Top 125 Recruit in ‘27



“I feel like I rushed the process.”https://t.co/rLBTFC7dU2 pic.twitter.com/NUypn3qrDV