Elite 330-Pound Alabama HS OL Recruit Displays His Athleticism on the Basketball Court
Jatori Williams might be better known as an elite offensive line prospect in the Class of 2027.
But Friday night, the Phenix City (Ala.) Central junior phenom showed off his skills on the hardwood, displaying the athleticism that has offensive coordinators seeking his services in two years’ time.
Williams dazzles with coast-to-coast drive for and-one bucket in final seconds of first half
With less than 10 seconds left in the first half of the Red Devils’ home game against Auburn, Williams picked off a deflected pass by teammate Ladarrius Copeland and took off down the court.
Williams then showed off nifty moves you wouldn’t expect from a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder running the break, blowing past a couple of defenders before finishing through contact with 6.3 seconds remaining.
Watch the play here.
Would you try to take a charge? Auburn sophomore shows courage in attempting to do so
You also have to tip your cap to Auburn sophomore Antonio Welch, who despite giving up seven inches and 160 pounds to Williams, tried to take the charge with a freight train rumbling toward him.
Instead, Welch was tagged with a blocking foul, and Williams converted the and-one. On the ensuing possession, Williams stood his ground to block a shot attempt and keep Central within 28-25 at intermission.
The Red Devils went on to win the game 64-61.
Williams is one of the top offensive line recruits in the country
Williams is a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports, ranked No. 107 overall in the country — No. 6 among interior offensive linemen and No. 4 in Alabama — with offers from a baker’s dozen of FBS schools, including College Football Playoff qualifiers Mississippi State, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss.
He committed to Alabama in September, but last month, he decommitted and reopened his recruitment.
Williams was a first-team Class 7A all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the Red Devils, who finished No. 10 in the final High School On SI Alabama Top 25 rankings.
Here are some of his junior season highlights.
He's seen as a prime target for college offenses that emphasize the run game after opening holes for fellow first-team all-state selection Jayshawn Woodhouse last fall.
Woodhouse is a junior running back who averaged 10.5 yards per carry in rushing for 1,661 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the Red Devils reach the state semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Thompson 35-34.