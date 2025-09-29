Alabama Adds 4-Star OL Jatori Williams to 2027 Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff are on an absolute roll in more ways than one.
Less than 48 hours after securing one of the most impressive wins of any team in the nation, taking down the Georgia Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium, the Crimson Tide received a bit of excellent news on the recruiting trail.
2027 4-Star interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama officially committed to Alabama on Monday, according to Andrew Bone of Rivals. He is the Tide's third commitment of the 2027 class, and the second in-state prospect of the group.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 320 lbs., Williams is ranked as the No. 6 player at his position in the nation and the No. 6 overall prospect in Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Through six games this season for Central High School, the behemoth offensive lineman has helped his team achieve an impressive 5-1 record by averaging over 50 points per game offensively.
Williams holds offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and many more, and has actually visited a handful of elite power four programs such as Clemson and Florida State. He's been to Tuscaloosa twice over the last few years, making his first trip in June of 2024 for the Tide's Junior Day, and then once again for A-Day in April.
With the addition of Williams, Alabama now sits at three commitments in the 2027 class, two of which are in-state prospects. With just a few months to go until the 2026 class reaches the early signing period, the Tide still looks to be trying to get an early jump on the following year, and has seemingly done so very well.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Sanders, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)