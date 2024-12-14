Final Top 25 Alabama High School Football Rankings (12/14/2024)
The high school football season has come to a close in the great state of Alabama following the state championship games and we have a final set of Top 25 rankings coming your way.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State in Parker, who defeated Saraland for the Class 6A state championship game. As you'll see throughout our rankings, things have changed a bit because of the AHSAA state championships taking place last weekend. .
Here’s the final complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, as the 2024 season has officially come to a close, as we see it.
Final 2024 High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Parker (14-1)
Taking over the top spot with the season now over is the Thundering Herd and for good reasons. Parker defeated Saraland, 28-17, for the Class 6A state championship last week in what was an overall dominating performance.
2. Thompson (11-3)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost all three of their games by one point this season. Ouch. Thompson pulled off the Class 7A state championship last weekend, soundly defeating Phenix City Central, 21-7.
3. Saraland (13-1)
KJ Lacey this season has thrown for over 2,200 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Spartans reached the 6A title game for the third straight season, but ended up losing to now top-ranked Parker, 28-17.
4. Phenix City Central (10-2)
From being No. 1 for all those weeks, now the Red Devils have begun to free fall a little bit. First a loss to Auburn was followed by losing to Opelika. They started to look a lot more like themselves in the playoffs until they ran up against Thompson. The Red Devils ended up falling, 21-7, to Thompson for the 7A state championship.
5. Oxford (13-1)
The Yellow Jackets season came to an end last week in a 20-7 loss to Parker last week.
6. Hoover (9-3)
Hoover's season ended last week with a 17-7 loss to Phenix City Central. Bright spot for the Buccaneers from the season was returning to prominance and finding its lead man in Chip English, who had the interim tag removed last week.
7. Auburn (10-1)
In what looked like it was shaping up to become a magical season for the Tigers, ended with a disappointing 34-21 loss to Thompson.
8. Carver Montgomery (6-3)
How did Carver Montgomery make such a leap up the rankings? A 44-35 victory over Opelika did that, evan though they have losses to Auburn and Phenix City Central in tight ball games.
9. Montgomery Catholic (14-0)
The Knights came with their minds focused and it showed in a 38-0 rout of Andalusia a few weeks ago. Montgomery Catholic last week needed every minute and point to defeat Moody, 17-14, for the Class 5A state championship.
10. Opelika (9-3)
In an absolute heartbreaker, Opelika's season ends with a 32-29 loss against Hoover.
11. Spain Park (12-1)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars season ended with a 45-19 loss to top-ranked Saraland.
12. Jackson (13-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 69-6 victory over Cherokee County last weekend for the Class 4A title. An absolutely dominating performance for Landon Duckworth and crew.
13. Moody (11-3)
The Blue Devils faced off against Montgomery Catholic for the Class 5A crown last week, narrowly falling 17-14. It was a tremendous season otherwise for Moody.
14. Vigor (12-2)
The Wolves continued their winning ways with a 41-10 shellacking of UMS-Wright Prep. Vigor had a tough test against Baker a few weeks ago, barely falling 10-9. Their season ended in a 21-7 loss to Montgomery Catholic.
15. Enterprise (8-5)
The Wildcats' season ended last week in a 31-7 loss to Thompson.
16. Baker (9-3)
The Hornets dropped only their third game of the season when they lost, 30-14, to Enterprise.
17. Pike Road (10-4)
The magical season for Pike Road came to an end in a loss to top-ranked Saraland.
18. Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)
We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson a few weeks ago. The Huskies fall a spot after a narrow 17-14 loss to Baker (see above).
19. Central of Clay County (12-1)
The Volunteers undefeated season ended at the hands of Montgomery Catholic, 21-9.
20. Muscle Shoals (9-3)
From one tough team to another is the road the Trojans are taking through these Class 6A playoffs. Muscle Shoals' season ended against a tough Parker squad, 35-10.
21. Hueytown (9-4)
The Golden Gophers' deep playoff run ended with a narrow 11-8 loss to Pike Road.
22. Mountain Brook (8-4)
All four losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker (twice).
23. Vestavia Hills (6-6)
The Rebels have undoubtedly been one of the state's best teams despite their record. Their season ended last week after a 41-21 loss to Phenix City Central.
24. Mary G. Montgomery (9-2)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they pulled off a 24-14 victory over a solid Davidson crew. Last week, Mary G. Montgomery fell to Vestavia Hills at home.
25. Daphne (7-4)
We know the Trojans have some losses and now re-enter this list. Daphne's three have all come against teams on this list, including Baker, Mary G. Montgomery, Thompson and Spanish Fort.
