Final Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (5/20/2025)
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball state championships just concluded last week, with champions named in classes 1A-7A.
Besides the state powerhouses Orange Beach and Thompson, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Alabama?
Take a look at our final Top 25 as we give you our latest set of Alabama high school softball rankings and let us know who you think we might've missed on. Here is the latest Alabama Top 25 high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. Orange Beach (47-2)
Last week: 1
No surprise here. Orange Beach continued its dominance in the state and they have continued to rise in High School On SI’s national rankings as well. The Makos ran the table to the Class 4A state championship, defeating Curry, 9-2, as they've won 18 games in a row.
2. Thompson (47-6)
Last week: 2
The Warriors come in right behind the Orange Beach as they split with the Makos during the regular season. Thompson finished winning six straight games and defeated Tuscaloosa County for the Class 7A state championship.
3. Central-Phenix City (45-5)
Last week: 3
The Red Devils came up just short in Class 7A against Thompson, when they fell 5-4 in the postseason. Central-Phenix City has out-scored its opponents 420-92 this season.
4. Curry (54-5)
Last week: 4
The Yellowjackets reached the Class 4A state championship and ended up falling against Curry, 9-2. Skiely Perry could be one of the state's best pitchers with a 33-1 record and owning a 1.11 earned run average.
5. Daphne (38-8)
Last week: 6
The Trojans saw their season end at the hands of Class 7A state champion Thompson in a 2-0 contest. Daphne's ace pitcher Victoria Moten finishes the season with a 23-4 and 321 strikeouts.
6. Moody (44-8)
Last week: 13
The Blue Devils have won 21 games in a row, as they went on to close things out with a Class 4A state championship by defeating Houston Academy in a 7-4 decision.
7. Helena (38-15-2)
Last week: 19
Winning the Class 6A state championship vaults the Huskies up to the sixth spot, upending Saraland by scores of 3-2, 5-3.
8. Alexandria (46-12-2)
Last week: 9
Yes, the Valley Cubs have lost a few more games, but take a deeper look into who those losses were up against. Only falling against Class 7A champion Thompson, 3-2, was an impressive feat at the time. Alexandria saw its run in Class 4A end with a narrow 3-2 loss to Curry.
9. West Limestone (44-7)
Last week: 7
The Wildcats saw their Class 4A playoff run end when they fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker to Alexandria last week.
10. Saraland (38-13)
Last week: N/R
Well look who jumps into the ranks after weeks of being unranked. The Spartans made an impressive run through Class 6A, eventually falling to state champion Helena in a 2-0 sweep.
11. Wetumpka (45-7)
Last week: 8
The Indians had won a remarkable 36 in a row at home before losing against Elmore County a few weeks ago, 6-4. Wetumpka's season ended when they fell in a 2-1 decision against Saraland.
12. Spanish Fort (40-12)
Last week: 10
Spanish Fort was a team certainly aiming to make a deep run in Class 6A, but was another, like Wetumpka (see above) that saw its season ended by a very good Saraland club.
13. Wicksburg (49-7)
Last week: N/R
Winning a state crown definitely means a lot in consideration for these final rankings and the Panthers did enough to sneak in. Wicksburg defeated Saint James (below) en route to coming away with the Class 3A state title.
14. Saint James (54-9)
Last week: 11
One of the state's best pitchers just completed a terrific season for Saint James this spring, with Emily Needham boasting a 35-7 record with a 0.99 ERA and 430 strikeouts.
15. Tuscaloosa County (37-13)
Last week: 12
We wanted to move the Wildcats up, but a 9-9 loss to Thompson drops them down a spot in this week's final state rankings.
16. Houston Academy (32-6)
Last week: N/R
It was a entertaining season for the Raiders, in which it led them all the way to the Class 4A finals against Moody.
17. Springville (50-7-1)
Last week: 5
Springville had won three games in a row before falling in a 6-5 against Moody and then its season ended with a 5-4 decision to Houston Academy.
18. Chilton County (36-11-2)
Last week: 14
Chilton County has won 30 of their last 37 games, but saw their dreams of winning a Class 6A state championship end with a 3-1 loss to eventual state champ Helena.
19. Cherokee County (24-6)
Last week: 15
The Warriors had won three in a row over Cleburne County, Sylvania and White Plains before dropping a 5-2 decision to Southside. Ended the season dropping games to Alexandria and White Plains.
20. Hewitt-Trussville (31-18)
Last week: 16
The Huskies took a dip in this week's final rankings, as they struggled somewhat down the stretch. Hewitt-Trussville finished the season with a loss to eventual Class 7A champion Thompson.
21. Sparkman (40-14-1)
Last week: 17
Sparkman finished the season with a heartbreaking 5-4 loss against Class 7A state champion Thompson. Nonetheless, it doesn't take away from what has been a strong season for the Senators.
22. Auburn (29-19)
Last week: N/R
The Tigers make their debut into the rankings to end the season after they ousted previously ranked Fairhope and ended up falling to Thompson in the Class 7A playoffs.
23. Hoover (23-17)
Last week: 23
Not many teams played as well at the end of the season like the Buccaneers, who narrowly lost to Thompson and Tuscaloosa County, respectively.
24. Baldwin County (23-17)
Last week: N/R
Another newbie in our final set of rankings are the Tigers after they defeated Class 3A champion Wetumpka, but ended the season with a loss to Saraland.
25. Madison County (32-13)
Last week: 25
Rounding out our rankings is Madison County as the Tigers' season ended with a loss to Alexandria, 12-7.
