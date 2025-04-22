Top 25 national high school softball rankings (4/22/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to softball complexes as the high school regular season is fully underway across the country.
Who are the best teams in the country, though?
Melissa (Texas) continues to own the top spot in our weekly rankings after defeating Bentonville (Arkansas), 5-3, followed by Katy (Texas) in High School On SI's sixth set of national high school softball rankings.
Besides Texas, teams from Florida are also all over our Top 25, while undefeated Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) and West Vigo (Indiana) are the latest newbies in this week's rankings.
Take a look and chime in on our at our Top 25 national high school softball rankings, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings
April 22, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas)
Record: 29-0
Previous ranking: 1
Scoring runs up against the Cardinals hasn't been a very easy thing to do this season, with opponents only piling up 27 this spring. Melissa recently defeated a very good Bentonville (Arkansas) team, 5-3.
2. Katy (Texas)
Record: 30-1
Previous ranking: 2
The only hiccup thus far on the season for Katy was a 2-0 loss to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign. The Tigers are not far off from Melissa when it comes to giving up runs, allowing only 20 all season.
3. Summersville (South Carolina)
Record: 20-0
Previous ranking: 3
13 of the 20 victories by the Summersville Green Wave have been shutouts. Summersville's most recent victory was a 22-1 rout against Fort Dorchester.
4. Barbers Hill (Texas)
Record: 27-2
Previous ranking: 4
Though the Eagles have a couple of losses under their belt this spring, picking up a 2-0 victory over Katy recently was an impressive one. Barbers Hill has won 18 games in a row.
5. Orange Beach (Alabama)
Record: 35-2
Previous ranking: 5
The Makos since a April 12th loss to Thompson, have won seven games in a row. Orange Beach's victories include Brookwood, Oakland and a 7-0 win over Thompson.
6. Doral Academy (Florida)
Record: 24-1
Previous ranking: 6
Since a April 5th loss to Orange Beach, the Firebirds have reeled off seven straight victories. Wins coming over Archbishop McCarthy, Bartow, Bishop Verot, Coral Reef, Miami Christian, Wellington and West Broward.
7. Montverde Academy (Florida)
Record: 21-2
Previous ranking: 7
Not many teams can speak to the competitive level of play that Montverde Academy has played against, with wins over Bloomingdale, Eustis and Inspiration Academy most recent. Previously Florida's No. 1 team, the Eagles went head-to-head with Doral Academy recently and fell 10-0.
8. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 27-0
Previous ranking: 8
Lake Creek has amassed 316 runs through 27 contests this spring, making them one of the best in the Lone Star State.
9. Coahoma (Texas)
Record: 26-0
Previous ranking: 10
Texas continues to comprise half of the top 10 this week, with Coahoma moving up a spot this week. The undefeated Bulldogs have only yielded 19 runs through 26 games.
10. Thompson (Alabama)
Record: 36-4
Previous ranking: 9
One of the Alabama's top teams is the Warriors as they have had some impressive victories, with the latest being over Orange Beach, 4-0. Thompson ended up losing in a rematch to Orange, 7-0.
Previous ranking: 10
11. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island)
Record: 9-0
Previous ranking: 12
La Salle Academy has been the New England region's top high school softball teams and completely dominant. The Rams recently picked up an impressive win over one of Connecticut's top ball club, Cheshire.
12. Oak Ridge (California)
Record: 15-1
Previous ranking: 14
Ellison Schroeder has been one of California's top pitchers this season, going 11-1 through 15 appearances for the club. The senior has struck out 98 batters this season.
13. Bentonville (Arkansas)
Record: 17-2
Previous ranking: 15
Lone losses on Bentonville's record came against nationally ranked Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana) and the other against the No. 1 Melissa (Texas), 5-3. We really like what this Tigers' team has done this spring.
14. Neshannock (Pennsylvania)
Record: 12-0
Previous ranking: 15
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock has given up only eleven runs this season.
15. Canyon Del Oro (Arizona)
Record: 20-1
Previous ranking: 16
Canyon Del Oro dropped its first game of the season, a 5-1 loss to Oak Ridge (California) recently, but has followed that up with nine straight victories. The Golden Eagles have proven themselves as Arizona's top team.
16. Catawba Ridge (South Carolina)
Record: 20-0
Previous ranking: 17
Catawba Ridge has allowed only 19 runs over the first few weeks of the regular season and have out-scored their last three opponents 45-1.
17. Inspiration Academy (Florida)
Record: 22-6
Previous ranking: 11
Dropping down several spots in this week's rankings are the Lions after they fell in a 2-1 loss to Lake Wales (Florida). Inspiration Academy still remains one of Florida's better ball clubs.
18. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia)
Record: 11-0
Previous ranking: 18
Out of the DMV, the Knights have been playing really well after making their debut in last week's rankings. Senior pitcher Bri Lencz leads the pitching staff with a 6-0 record with 37 strikeouts through six appearances.
19. Calvary Christian (Florida)
Record: 22-1
Previous ranking: 19
The Warriors lost their first game of the season last week at home in a 7-2 decision against newly ranked Inspiration Academy. Calvary Christian has bounced back with wins over Indian Rocks Christian, Lake Region and Palm Harbor University.
20. Norco (California)
Record: 21-2
Previous ranking: 20
Since a narrow 1-0 loss to Orange Lutheran, the Cougars have won five in a row against Centennial, Corona, King, Roosevelt and Santiago.
21. Donovan Catholic (New Jersey)
Record: 9-0
Previous ranking: 21
The Griffins continue to be New Jersey's lone team in this week's rankings after St. John-Vianney dropped out. Donovan Catholic's most impressive victory to date this season has been over St. Anthony's (New York).
22. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana)
Record: 34-1
Previous ranking: 22
Only one loss on the season came against Sterling, but since then the Cavaliers have won three in a row against Airline, Fisher and Many.
23. Hernando (Mississippi)
Record: 27-1
Previous ranking: 23
The Tigers fell to in-state foe DeSoto Central recently, 2-0, but bounced back against the same squad and defeated them 3-0.
24. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)
Record: 8-0
Previous ranking: N/R
Making their debut into this week's rankings are the Warriors of Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit has been a run scoring machine through the first eight games, piling up 104 runs total.
25. West Vigo (Indiana)
Record: 11-0
Previous ranking: N/R
Last but not least in our national ranks is the Vikings out of the Hoosier State. Junior Jaleigh Lindley has started the season off strong with a 4-0 record, 0.88 earned run average and 78 strikeouts.
Andy Villamarzo