High School

Former Alabama high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025

There are 20 players who played high school basketball in the state of Alabama

Reed Green

Feb 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) shoots against Texas A&M Aggies forward/center Pharrel Payne (21) and forward Andersson Garcia (11) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) shoots against Texas A&M Aggies forward/center Pharrel Payne (21) and forward Andersson Garcia (11) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Madness of March is once again upon us this year. This tournament will have many twists and turns, buzzer beaters and thrilling upsets like it always does. 20 players from Alabama will look to leave their mark on this year's tournament.

Troy features the most players from the state with eight. The Crimson Tide has three Alabama natives on their roster, but all three transferred out of state to finished their high school career. Alabama State is also another team that currently has no current players on their roster from the state.

Reed Trapp, Auburn

Covenant Christian School

Chaney Johnson, Auburn

Thompson

Ty Davis, Creighton

Mountain Brook

KeShawn Murphy, Mississippi State

Ramsay High School

Martavious Russell, Mississippi State

Sipsey Valley High School

Rylan Houck, Lipscomb

Oxford High School

Zach Lamey, Lipscomb

Briarwood Chrisitan High School

Kam Woods, Robert Morris

Pinson Valley High School

Jalen Myers, Norfolk State

Bob Jones High School

Jalon Moore, Oklahoma

Gardendale High School

Duke Miles, Oklahoma

Percy L. Julian High School

Kerrington Kiel, Troy

Ramsay High School

Thomas Dowd, Troy

Dothan High School

Jerrell Bellamy, Troy

Central High School

Kameryn Mitchell, Troy

Houston Academy

Jackson Porch, Troy

Guntersville High School

Braydon Whitaker, Troy

Slocomb High School

Evan Griffin, Troy

Geneva High School

Austin Cross, Troy

Charles Henderson High School

Wilder Evers, Kansas

Oak Mountain High School

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Reed Green
REED GREEN

Home/Alabama