Former Alabama high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
The Madness of March is once again upon us this year. This tournament will have many twists and turns, buzzer beaters and thrilling upsets like it always does. 20 players from Alabama will look to leave their mark on this year's tournament.
Troy features the most players from the state with eight. The Crimson Tide has three Alabama natives on their roster, but all three transferred out of state to finished their high school career. Alabama State is also another team that currently has no current players on their roster from the state.
Reed Trapp, Auburn
Covenant Christian School
Chaney Johnson, Auburn
Thompson
Ty Davis, Creighton
Mountain Brook
KeShawn Murphy, Mississippi State
Ramsay High School
Martavious Russell, Mississippi State
Sipsey Valley High School
Rylan Houck, Lipscomb
Oxford High School
Zach Lamey, Lipscomb
Briarwood Chrisitan High School
Kam Woods, Robert Morris
Pinson Valley High School
Jalen Myers, Norfolk State
Bob Jones High School
Jalon Moore, Oklahoma
Gardendale High School
Duke Miles, Oklahoma
Percy L. Julian High School
Kerrington Kiel, Troy
Ramsay High School
Thomas Dowd, Troy
Dothan High School
Jerrell Bellamy, Troy
Central High School
Kameryn Mitchell, Troy
Houston Academy
Jackson Porch, Troy
Guntersville High School
Braydon Whitaker, Troy
Slocomb High School
Evan Griffin, Troy
Geneva High School
Austin Cross, Troy
Charles Henderson High School
Wilder Evers, Kansas
Oak Mountain High School
