Former Alabama high school girls basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
Just like the men, the madness of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament kicks off in the coming days. The days are long gone of UConn and Tennessee dominating the sport they once did. The wealth is spread around, and more teams are investing in women's basketball which has caused more parity more than ever.
The tournament should be exciting, and there are eight women that played high school basketball in Alabama that will look to leave their mark in March. Alabama leads the way with three players on their roster who played high school basketball in the Yellowhammer State.
Karoline Striplin, Indiana
Geneva County High School
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama
Spain Park High School
Leah Brooks, Alabama
Hazel Green High School
Naomi Jones, Alabama
Jackson High School
Reniya Kelly, North Carolina
Hoover High School
Jenna Walker, Murray State
Priceville High School
DaKiyah Sanders, Southern
Ramsay High School
Sara Puckett, Tennessee
Muscle Shoals High School
