Former Alabama high school girls basketball players playing in March Madness 2025

Eight players that played high school basketball in Alabama will take part in the NCAA Women's Tournament

Reed Green

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Reniya Kelly (10) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Shay Ciezki (10) go for a loose ball during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Reniya Kelly (10) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Shay Ciezki (10) go for a loose ball during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Just like the men, the madness of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament kicks off in the coming days. The days are long gone of UConn and Tennessee dominating the sport they once did. The wealth is spread around, and more teams are investing in women's basketball which has caused more parity more than ever.

The tournament should be exciting, and there are eight women that played high school basketball in Alabama that will look to leave their mark in March. Alabama leads the way with three players on their roster who played high school basketball in the Yellowhammer State.

Karoline Striplin, Indiana

Geneva County High School

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama

Spain Park High School

Leah Brooks, Alabama

Hazel Green High School

Naomi Jones, Alabama

Jackson High School

Reniya Kelly, North Carolina

Hoover High School

Jenna Walker, Murray State

Priceville High School

DaKiyah Sanders, Southern

Ramsay High School

Sara Puckett, Tennessee

Muscle Shoals High School

