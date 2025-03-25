Former Alabama star takes over hometown Murphy High football program
Former Alabama football star Sherman Williams, who ran his way to an NCAA championship before winning a Super Bowl trophy with the Dallas Cowboys, will attempt to resurrect the football fortunes of Murphy High.
Williams, 53, was named head football coach of Murphy High in his hometown of Mobile on Monday, according to a story by On3. He takes over a program that went winless in 2024 after Justin Hannah was relieved as head coach in September.
Murphy has struggled mightily over the last decade or so, winning just 10 games over the last five seasons. The Panthers have not had a winning seasons since 2019 when they went 6-5.
Williams and his winning history on the gridiron could turn around Murphy in a hurry, however. In high school, he ran for more 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in leading Blount High to the Class 5A state championship in 1990.
The Class 5A Player of the Year in 1990, he went on to play four years at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide beat the Miami Hurricanes, 34-13, and finish 13-0 during the 1992 season.
As a senior in 1994, he ran for 1,341 yards and captured All-SEC and Second Team All-American honors. He was named the Florida Citrus Bowl MVP after rushing for 166 yards and catching eight passes for 155 yards and the game-winning TD in a 24-17 victory against Ohio State.
Williams rushed for 2,486 yards and 27 TDs during his career at Alabama. He also had 424 receiving yards and two TDs.
The Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 1995 and he played a part in the team’s Super Bowl XXX championship season. He went on to play for three more seasons before playing for the Mobile Admirals in the Regional Football League.
In taking over at Murphy High, he will take on his first head coaching job. “Murphy High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Sherman Williams as the new head football coach of the Panthers,” Murphy principal Ed Sanderson said in a statement in a story by al.com. “Mr. Williams brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to the program. More importantly, he is committed to serving as a positive role model and mentor for all students on campus.
“We look forward to his leadership and the positive impact he will have on both the athletic program and the school community,” Sanderson said.
