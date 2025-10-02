Former NFL RB Comments on Team Losing 100-0 in Alabama
A former NFL running back and current Alabama high school football head coach has commented on his team losing 100-0 earlier this year.
Sherman Williams, an Alabama native who played for the Super Bowl XXX winning Dallas Cowboys after a standout run with the Crimson Tide, has released a statement on Murphy High School losing to Williamson, 100-0.
“Down 73-0 at the half, I looked each one of my 39 boys in the eyes and ask if they wanted to continue,” Williams posted on social media. “100% said YES! So that’s what we did. I LOVE MY BOYS. Gave it their all.”
Murphy Head Football Coach a Standout at All Three Levels
Williams ended his high school career by becoming the first Alabama prep to run for over 3,000 yards in a season, racking up 3,004 as a senior on 307 carries while scoring 31 touchdowns. He was named all-state, received Class 5A player of the year honors and led Blount High School to a state title.
From there, Williams attended Alabama, where he was a first team all-SEC selection and a second team All-American in 1994. The Crimson Tide won the 1992 national title, as he finished with 2,486 yards rushing on 535 carries with 27 touchdowns - all of which ranked in the Top 5 all-time at the school.
The Dallas Cowboys selected Williams in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft, where he played for five seasons. Williams rushed for 1,162 yards and scored four touchdowns.
According to a report by AL.com, an investigation into the 100-0 game was being launched by Mobile County Public Schools, but a representative of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners indicated that was not happening.
Sherman Williams 'Wasn't Asking for any Favors' in Lopsided Los
Williamson became the 19th school all-time to score 100 points in a game, including the first since 1970.
“I wasn’t asking for any favors,” Williams said. “We have to get out there and keep coaching and play until there are zeroes on the clock.”
Williams is in his first season leading Murphy, as the roster is filled with underclassmen. That includes nine starting freshmen on both sides. The team is set to face Theodore this Thursday night in Class 6A action.