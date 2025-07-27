High School On SI Alabama High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The 2025 high school football season in Alabama begins in under a month which means it's time to reveal High School on SI's preseason top 25 rankings.
Thompson comes in at number one as they look to repeat as the Class 7A state champions. Alexandria and Auburn are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, while Hoover is ranked fourth, and they look to be one of the main challengers to Thompson this season. Meanwhile, Jackson rounds out the top five as Landon Duckworth and Ezavier Crowell might be the scariest offensive duo in the state.
Here is the complete list of the preseason top 25 rankings with a brief breakdown for each team:
1. Thompson
Last year: 11-3; No. 2 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School On SI Football State Rankings
With Trent Seaborn, who is listed as the 17th ranked quarterback in the class of 2027, the Warriors enter the 2025 season looking to repeat as the Class 7A state champions. The Warriors will also play in one of the most anticipated games of the season when they travel to Grayson (GA) on August 29.
2. Alexandria
Last year: 8-4
The Cubs have extremely high optimism entering 2025 after making it to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last year.
3. Auburn
Last year: 10-1; No. 7 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Tigers had the unfortunate luck of taking on Thompson in the quarterfinals last season. The Tigers are tasked with replacing running back Omar Mabson who is now at Auburn University.
4. Hoover
Last year: 9-3; No. 6 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
When your football program features elite players year after year, has 13 state championships and was prominent enough to take part in a MTV show two decades ago, anything short of making the state championship can be seen as a failure. As Chip English enters his second year, and his first as the full-time head coach, he is aware of the expectations. Led by 3-star wide receiver, Jonah Winston, they should be in the mix once again for the 7A state championship.
5. Jackson
Last year: 13-1; No. 12 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The one-two punch of Landon Duckworth at quarterback and Ezavier Crowell at running back will be a nightmare for opposing defenses all season long as they look to repeat as Class 4A state champions.
6. Saraland
Last year: 13-1; No. 3 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
After Ryan Williams departed for Alabama after the 2023 season, the Spartans remained one of the elite teams in the state as they finished as the Class 6A state runner-ups. As they enter the 2025 season, the Spartans have their eyes set on state with DeShawn Spencer leading the offensive attack from the receiver position.
7. Parker
Last year: 14-1, No. 1 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
After capping off their season as state champions, the Thundering Herd begin their quest to repeat as state champions when they travel to take on Ramsay on August 21.
8. Oxford
Last year: 13-1, No. 5 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Jackets bring back their leading rusher from last season in Caleb Wynn. He rushed for over 1,100 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
9. Spain Park
Last year: 12-1, No. 11 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Jaguars return Brock Bradley who passed for over 2,600 yards and 32 passing touchdowns and rushed for six more.
10. Central
Last year: 10-2; No. 4 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Red Devils gave Thompson their best game of the season when they lost 21-7. No team likes to hear about moral victories, but they fought hard in that game, and that was something they could have built upon in the off-season.
11. Moody
Last year: 11-3; No. 13 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Blue Devils have one of the hardest two-game stretches in the state this season when they travel to Gainesville (GA) in week 1 before hosting Oxford in week 2.
12. Carver Montgomery
Last year: 6-3; No. 8 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Wolverines have one of the top receivers in the state in Zion Crumpton, and he will be the focal point of the offense in every game.
13. Montgomery Catholic
Last year: 14-0; No. 9 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Knights begin their 2025 season versus Saint James on August 22.
14. Opelika
Last year: 9-3; No. 10 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bulldogs begin the 2025 season with games versus Benjamin Russell and at Callaway before they take part in their historic rivalry with Auburn on September 4.
15. Hewitt-Trussville
Last year: 8-3; No. 18 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Huskies will rely on 3-star running back Delvecchio L. Alston II to carry the offense this season.
16. Pike Road
Last year: 10-4; No. 17 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Patriots return running back Ja’Michael Jones who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
17. Enterprise
Last year: 8-5; No. 15 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Wildcats begin their season versus Andalusia as they look to finish with double-digit wins this season.
18. Baker
Last year: 9-3; No. 16 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
After losing 30-14 to Enterprise in the Class 7A playoffs last season, the Hornets will look to build upon last season when they host Theodore on August 22.
19. Clay-Chalkville
Last year: 9-3
The Cougars bring back Aaron Frye and Joshua Woods who combined for over 1,300 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
20. Vigor
Last year: 12-2; No. 14 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Wolves enter the 2025 season extremely optimistic as they return Demetris Johnson who rushed for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
21. Central of Clay County
Last year: 12-1; No. 19 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
After making it to the Class 5A quarterfinals, the Volunteers felt they left a lot on the table last season. They begin their quest for a state title when they host Handley on August 22.
22. Muscle Shoals
Last year: 9-3; No. 20 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Trojans begin their season when they host Gadsden City on August 21.
23. Mary G. Montgomery
Last year: 9-2; No. 24 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Vikings bring back Shondell Harris who passed for over 1,400 yards and rushed for almost 700 yards with 23 total touchdowns.
24. Mountain Brook
Last year: 8-4; No. 22 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Spartans return their leading rushed in Stuart Andrews who rushed for over 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
25. Vestavia Hills
Last year: 6-6; No. 23 in the Final 2025 Alabama High School on SI Football State Rankings
Charlie Taaffe returns after he passed for over 1,300 yards and rushed for over 600 yards with 22 total touchdowns last season. The Rebels begin their season versus Westside before hosting Auburn in week 2.