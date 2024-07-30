Hoover adds former NFL star Trent Richardson to its football staff
One of Alabama's all-time favorite football players will be officially coaching on a high school sideline this upcoming 2024 season.
Hoover High School's athletics program announced Tuesday afternoon that former University of Alabama star running back Trent Richardson would be joining the coaching staff for the 2024 season.
"Look who is rolling in to HooverU! Join us in welcoming former and great Trent Richardson to the coaching staff! Big Time Bucs, making Big Time moves!" - Hoover Athletics said in an announcement made via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Richardson came onto the high school football scene on the Florida Panhandle when he starred at Escambia High School from 2005-2008. In his senior season with the Gators, he finished with 2,100 yards and 25 touchdowns.
After playing at Escambia, Richardson went on to play for Nick Saban at Alabama from 2009-2011. There, Richardson became a household name in college football, winning the prestigious Doak Walker award in 2011, becoming the first Crimson Tide player to ever do so. Richardson was named the SEC's Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,679 yards and scoring 21 times.
Richardson left Alabama as one of the most celebrated players in program history and entered the 2012 NFL Draft, selected No. 3 overall by the Cleveland Browns. His NFL career would be short, however, playing in the league from 2012-2014, rushing for a total of 2,032 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns.
The Buccaneers are no strangers to the spotlight as they were featured in MTV's 'Two-A-Days' series back in 2005 and 2006 when Rush Propst was at the helm.
Hoover is winners to 13 state championships, 22 region titles and holds an all-time record of 542-187-7. Arguably Alabama's most recognizable high school football program will be making a big splash into the 2024 season when they travel down to South Florida later this month.
On Aug. 24th, Hoover will face Western (Florida) in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase. The game between the Buccaneers and Wildcats will be played at 7 p.m. at Western High School.
