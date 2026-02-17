Inside the Front-Heavy 2026 Opelika (Ala.) Football Schedule as the Bulldogs Load Up Early on Home Games
The Opelika Bulldogs have announced their 2026 football schedule and its geared to having them get off to a strong start, with four of the first five games at home.
The Bulldogs, who went 10-4 last season and appeared in the Alabama Class 7A state championship game, will open on the road at Benjamin Russell on Aug. 21. It will be the first game for new head coach Jonathan Chandler, after making the move to Opelika from Montgomery Catholic.
Following the opener, the Bulldogs come home for a huge showdown with perennial state power Hoover. Over the next three games Opelika will meet Enterprise, Phenix Central and Johnson Abernathy Graetz in what will be the school's Homecoming game.
After that stretch, Opelika plays at Auburn and Dothan, before playing its final home regular season game on Oct. 16 against Smiths Station. The final two games are once again on the road, at Carter-Montgomery and at Prattville.
Opelika High School 2026 Football Schedule
Aug. 21 – at Benjamin Russell
Aug. 28 – Hoover
Sep. 4 – Enterprise
Sep. 11 – Phenix City Central
Sep. 18 – Johnson Abernathy Graetz
Oct. 2 – at Auburn
Oct. 9 – at Dothan
Oct. 16 – Smiths Station
Oct. 23 – at Carver
Oct. 29 – Prattville