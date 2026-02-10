Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 10, 2026
The top three spots remained the same in this weeks High School on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings.
Teams across the state are in the final weeks of league action before playoffs begin at the end of the month.
1. Chiawana (21-0)
Previous: 1
The Riverhawks beat Pasco and Sageview by 53 and 33 points to improve to 17-0 in league play.
2. Gonzaga Prep (19-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Bullpups won their last two games by nine and 41 points improve to 9-0 in league play.
3. Sumner (21-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Spartans defeated Bonney Lake 68-48 and Olympia 52-30. Sumner will face Kentridge at home this week.
4. Lynden (20-0)
Previous rank: 5
The 2A Lions won their last two games by 58 and 51 points.
5. Union (20-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Titans beat Skyview 72-66 to improve to 7-0 in league play. Union will face Kentwood at home this week.
6. Davis (17-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Pirates defeated Moses Lake 71-13 to improve to 10-0 in league play.
7. Woodinville (20-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Falcons beat Redmond 69-53. Woodinville will host Lake Washington this week.
8. Roosevelt (18-2)
Previous rank: 8
The 3A Rough Riders defeated Bishop Blanchet 52-35 and West Seattle 78-38.
9. Lake Stevens (17-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Vikings won their last game by 26 points to improve to 11-0 in league play.
10. Auburn (18-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Trojans won their last game by 33 points.
11. Bellevue (19-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Wolverines defeated Sammamish 79-59.
12. Lynden Christian (19-3)
Previous rank: 15
The 1A Lyncs beat 2A Lakewood 77-29 and 3A Ferndale 79-37 to improve to 13-1 in league play.
13. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (19-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Crusaders won their last game by 48 points to improve to 12-1 in league play.
14. Edmonds-Woodway (18-3)
Previous rank: 13
The Warriors defeated Shorewood 59-31 and Snohomish 48-24.
15. Deer Park (18-2)
Previous rank: 11
The 2A Stags defeated East Valley 75-6 but lost to Clarkston by one point.
16. Prosser (18-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Mustangs avenged a previous loss to Selah 72-45 and beat Grandview Grandview 99-52
17. Bothell (17-5)
Previous rank: 20
The Cougars defeated Juanita 49-30.
18. Mead (15-4)
Previous rank: 17
The Panthers lost to Gonzaga Prep nine points but made up for it by defeating 3A Mount Spokane 50-36.
19. Seattle Academy (15-6)
Previous rank: 14
The Cardinals lost to Seattle Prep. 56-38.
20. Tahoma (13-5)
Previous rank: 18
The Bears defeated Stadium 78-14 to improve to 12-2 in league play.
21. Ridgeline (16-4)
Previous rank: 23
The Falcons beat Shadle Park 58-26 and Central Valley 63-38 to improve to 8-1 in league play.
22.Stanwood (17-4)
Previous rank: 21
The Spartans won their last two games by 22 and seven points.
23. Lake Washington (15-5)
Previous rank: 24
The Kangaroos beat Mount Si 64-41, avenging a one-point loss last month.
24. White River (16-5)
Previous rank: 22
The Hornets defeated Federal Way 74-15 but lost to Enumclaw 56-52.
25.Southridge (15-5)
Previous rank: 25
The Suns defeated Walla Walla 54-39 but lost to Hermiston 39-36.